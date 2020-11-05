Mississippians have voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, opting for the less restrictive of two proposals on this year’s ballot.

Initiative 65 amends the Mississippi Constitution to allow the prescription by a doctor of up to 5 ounces (142 grams) of marijuana per month for people who suffer from more than 20 medical conditions.

The Mississippi State Department of Health will issue a medical marijuana identification card that would allow patients to obtain medical marijuana from a licensed treatment center. Marijuana sales can be taxed at the current state sales tax rate of 7%.

More than 100,000 people signed petitions to put Initiative 65 on the ballot. Voters had to choose between Initiative 65 and another medical marijuana measure, Alternative 65A, which was a more restrictive policy.

Alternative 65A, authored by members of the Mississippi Legislature, would have restricted smoking marijuana to people with terminal illnesses, although people who are ill but not dying could use oils or other forms of the drug. Alternative 65A left tax rates, possession limits and certain other details to the legislature, instead of putting those details in the constitution.

Unofficial election results in Forrest County – which do not include nearly 4,500 absentee ballots, which were still being counted at press time Wednesday – attest to wide support of Initiative 65. Approximately 70 percent of voters were in favor of either initiative, and approximately 76 percent of county voters approved the petitioned initiative.

In Lamar County, unofficial results – which do not include nearly 4,000 absentee ballots – also attest to wide support of 65. Approximately 60 percent of voters were in favor of either initiative, and approximately 69 percent of voters approved 65.

Jonathan Brown of Hattiesburg, who helped organize the Initiative 65 campaign on a local level, said the results showed Mississippians think medical marijuana is the “right thing to do.”

“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” Brown said. “I believe the constitutional ballot initiative process was designed to fail, but, in this instance, we demonstrated that it’s possible to change it. So, it was a very high bar that we crossed.”

Additionally, Mississippi voters voted in favor of eliminating a Reconstruction-era electoral college provision in races for governor and other statewide offices.

The Mississippi Constitution currently requires a statewide candidate to win a majority of the popular vote and a majority of the electoral vote. One electoral vote goes to the candidate receiving the most support in each of the 122 state House districts. If nobody wins both the popular vote and the electoral vote, the race is decided by the state House. But representatives are not obligated to vote as their districts did.

Mississippi is the only state with the multistep process for electing a governor. The process was written when white politicians across the South were enacting laws to erase Black political power gained during Reconstruction. The separate House vote was promoted as a way for the white ruling class have the final say in who holds office.

Black plaintiffs sued the state over its electoral process last year. Days before the 2019 governor’s race, U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III wrote that he has “grave concern” about the constitutionality of the electoral vote provision. Jordan wrote that the plaintiffs’ argument about violation of one person, one vote is “arguably ... their strongest claim.”

In September, Gov. Tate Reeves described the lawsuit as a ploy by state Democrats to get a Democrat elected governor.

Now that the measure has passed, candidates for governor or any other statewide office in Mississippi must receive a majority of the votes in the general election to win. If no candidate receives a majority, a runoff election will be held to determine the winner.