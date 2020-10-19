Forrest and Lamar counties are under a new mask mandate issued Monday by Gov. Tate Reeves.

The counties are part of a nine-county mandate announced by the first-term governor, who ended a statewide mask mandate on Sept. 30. The statewide mandate was originally put in place on Aug. 4, and Reeves extended it several times due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Other counties affected by the new mandate include Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Itawamba, Jackson, Lee and Neshoba. Residents are required to wear masks when visiting local businesses, and social gatherings are limited to 10 people in indoor settings and 50 people in outdoor settings.

Reeves said he is worried about an increase in hospitalizations in the nine counties. The state has experienced a spike in cases; last Thursday, more than 1,300 cases were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health, and this number was the highest one-day total since mid-August.

An additional 1,100 cases were reported on Friday.

“As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as ever: to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed,” Reeves said.

After the governor allowed the statewide mandate to expire, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker chose to extend it in the city, citing the stress on health care facilities.