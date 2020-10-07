Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the spooky season will continue in Hattiesburg as city officials recently set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween, which falls on a Saturday this year.

Chief Communications Officer Samantha McCain said that, although several annual events for October have been canceled due to the pandemic, trick-or-treating is “still on the calendar.” The city will observe the holiday on Oct. 31 with 4:30-7 p.m. designated as official trick-or-treat hours.

“This is a suggested time block for trick-or-treating, and the city encourages all residents to do what is best for their own individual families, including taking necessary precautions in regard to COVID-19,” said McCain.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said Halloween “is not canceled.”

“We just ask that everyone do what they can to stay safe and to proactively avoid the risk of virus transmission,” he added.

Trick-or-treaters and family members are encouraged to stay home if sick and to wear a face covering that adequately covers both the nose and mouth. The city is also urging residents to participate in social distancing of at least 6 feet and to frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer.

City officials said residents who pass out candy should use “creative ways” to safely celebrate the holiday, and one method suggested by McCain was to use goodie bags and a pick-up candy station.

Other resources to help celebrate the holiday while still social distancing and limiting contact can be found at hattiesburgms.com.

The mayor said Hattiesburgers should “make good decisions” on behalf of their neighbors.

“Help celebrate a holiday that brings so much fun to our community by choosing safe ways to distribute candy,” said Barker.

McCain said the city will soon launch a multi-week social media campaign to help with public safety and general health precautions while celebrating Halloween. The city’s Facebook page can be accessed at facebook.com/cityofhattiesburg.