Bill Lowe of Election Systems & Software addressed the Forrest County Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Oct. 19 with a proposal for new voting equipment already adopted by 14 other Mississippi counties.

The new DS200 system scans paper ballots and checks for any marking errors. If there are no errors, then the machine automatically records the vote and stores the paper ballot in a secured dropbox.

It will return any ballots with mistakes for correction. The DS200 software can also distinguish undervoted or overvoted ballots so voters can either verify their votes or request the ballots returned for correction.

The process of using an electronically verified paper ballot marries electronic reporting with documented paper trails for verification. According to Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks, there is currently a federal push for paper-based voting systems to help reduce election errors.

“I used it during the city elections, and I loved it,” said Forrest County Election Commissioner Sue Polk. “I think it would be an asset to our community.”

Polk further explained that the systems, or one like it, would be required to continue receiving Help America Vote Act, or HAVA, funds. She predicted that a paper system would need to be in place by 2022.

The company submitted a $360,000 proposal to supply all 45 Forrest County voting precincts with machines, one for smaller polling places and two for larger ones, as well as software, 20 electronic poll books and a maintenance contract.

Board President David Hogan noted that they would need additional poll books to meet county needs.

Lowe added that the county would save around $5,000 a year in maintenance fees due to the reduced amount of equipment.

In the 2020 election, the county requires 211 TRX machines because each machine will only process between 200-250 ballots per election without extended wait times for voters. The DS200 system, however, can process over 2,000 ballots in the same amount of time.

Wilks and Polk proposed using HAVA funds from 2018 and 2020 to cover part of the costs. Forrest County has also received a $315,000 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life that could apply to the purchase.

Forrest County District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen, however, expressed concern about relying on the group’s grant as Center for Tech and Civic Life is a 501(c)(3) supported by various organizations like Google and Facebook.

“This is all interconnected,” said Bowen. “Someone is promising us money. They are not a federal entity. They are a private entity, and they aren’t sending the check up-front. We only found out about this a week ago.”

Supervisors also inquired if the Civic Life funds applied to rebuilding the Glendale Community Center, which also serves as a voting precinct. Wilks, however, disagreed with this idea.

“I know it’s a voting precinct, but 99.9% of the time it is the community center. I agree that we need a voting precinct, but if we don’t take this chance to get this new equipment, then these TRX machines will be completely outdated. I would not be saying this, I would not be standing here if I didn’t believe in these new machines,” said Wilks.

Supervisors warmed to the idea of the new equipment after Lowe performed a demonstration, but they decided to table discussions until after the 2020 election.

“We aren’t going to be able to use any of this in the coming election,” said Hogan. “There are going to be a lot of people watching us this time, and I want things to go as smoothly as possible. That’s where I want our focus.”