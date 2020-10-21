Forrest County School District Superintendent Brian Freeman said he’s pleased with the current financial situation the district is in despite concerns about the ability to weather costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has called for additional measures, including increased sanitation efforts, distance learning accommodations and transportation schedule adjustments, among other factors.

He said at the monthly meeting of the FCSD Board of Trustees Oct. 15 that the district was able to recently move $400,000 into its fund balance and will continue to monitor expenditures going forward to have a complete financial picture once the school year is complete.

“We’re fortunate to be in good shape, all the while we’ve been able to give our teachers anything they’ve wanted,” Freeman said, adding that the district was monitoring state legislative action that would fund laptop computers for students to use for instruction delivery when and where needed.

Freeman also noted that the district recently had 310 students choose to move from virtual to in-person instruction but has time to make adjustments to influx of more students on its campuses with regard to meeting requirements for social distancing and space adjustments in classrooms as well as on school buses, in terms of capacity restrictions for both.

In the last week, he noted, only three students and four teachers in the district had tested positive for the virus.

“Knock on wood, we’ve not had big outbreaks like some other local schools,” Freeman said.

In concluding his superintendent report to the board, Freeman noted that all safe rooms at the district campuses have been paid for, with the exception of the one at the Rawls Springs Attendance Center campus. He also gave an update on a district-wide LED lighting project for multiple facilities that he said would “make a big difference in our power bills” going forward.

In other business, Michael Marks, a longtime speech and theater educator at Pine Belt-area schools, made a presentation to the board in his new role as national executive director for Schools Against Vaping. The group is working to bring awareness to the problem of the use of electronic cigarettes, or vaping, among middle, high school and community college students.

Marks discussed the health hazards associated with vaping, including a recent Stanford University study that showed an individual was five times more likely to contract COVID-19 if they regularly used e-cigarettes. He is working to get school districts across the state and country to join SAV to increase awareness of the dangers of vaping and to bring legal action against product makers to help fund education initiatives to increase awareness of the harm in vaping.

“It’s not their fault,” Marks said of the choice of young people to use e-cigarettes. “It was marketed as a safe alternative to regular cigarettes, but research shows that vaping is 10 times worse for your health than traditional cigarettes.

“We have to protect our students’ health at all costs.”