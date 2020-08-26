The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recently added four canine recruits to its roster.

Ace, Charlie, Barron and Santos will work with their handlers in patrol and narcotics once their training with Southern State K-9 is complete.

The new canine unit is possible thanks to donations from local community members in what Sheriff Charlie Sims called an unprecedented outpouring of support.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Sims. “I think it was a message from our community to say we are positive towards our law enforcement, we have no intention of defunding our police, and we want to support them in everything they do because they serve and protect our community.”

Each canine unit required a budgeted $25,000 allowance for purchase, outfitting, and training.

The sheriff originally thought it would take at least a year to raise the funds needed for all four dogs, but within 24 hours the department had enough money for their first four-legged co-worker.

By August, the sheriff’s office received enough donations and pledges to cover the costs of the remaining three canines.

To work in the field, canines are required to successfully pass an initial eight-week training course in obedience, odor detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and other basic procedures.

The dogs must also complete 200 hours of additional training with their handlers.

Bubba Howell, training director at Southern State K-9, said the additional training is to ensure a strong bond between the officers and their animals as well as reducing the risk of handler error.

“The dogs are basically working on natural instinct,” said Howell. “The handlers have no idea what’s going on. It’s like learning how to ride a bicycle. Everyone starts out falling down and a mess, and eventually, you’re popping wheelies and making jumps. It’s a process.”

The handlers and trainers were on hand Aug. 20 to demonstrate some of the training techniques and skills.

Howell explained that the first skill the dogs learn is odor detection. The trainers teach the dogs to associate the smell of different drugs with toys by rewarding the dogs with play once they find hidden substances.

As the dogs progress through training, they learn indication procedures like lining their bodies up parallel with the smell’s source, staring intently and sitting.

Sims added that the dogs’ mastery of odor detection would improve patrol officers’ efficiency during suspect, crime scene or vehicular searches.

“There is a lot of stuff that is hidden nowadays, like hidden compartments. We don’t have the time to really break down and dig into that stuff,” said Sims.

Deputy Nicholas Latham, who is paired with Charlie, also believed the canine units were a valuable tool for other tasks and challenges facing officers.

“We’re excited to get started,” said Latham. “We’re excited to bring this tool to the patrol for more efficient ways to apprehend suspects, look for missing people or people of interest, and helping out other agencies within our county.”

The dogs will complete training and enter the field on a staggered schedule, about a month apart.

Ace and his handler, Deputy Jarron Guy, will be the first pair to graduate from the program, and they should begin patrol together sometime in the coming month.