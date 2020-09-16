As the school year approaches the close of the first nine weeks of classes, Forrest County School District officials are pleased that efforts to keep its students and staff safe from the COVID-19 virus appear to be paying off.

During the Sept. 14 meeting of the school board, Superintendent Brian Freeman, Assistant Superintendent Gina Gallant and Mike Papas, director of auxiliary services for the district, presented reports to the board on those efforts that include established protocols for social distancing, hybrid and distance learning accommodations, and cleaning of buildings, buses and other school transportation vehicles, among others.

“I’ve visited the schools, and I can tell you, learning is still going on,” Freeman said. “The kids have been great, they wear their masks like they’re supposed to and are staying socially distant; it’s not an issue for them. We’re very pleased with how things are going.”

Gallant reported that, to date, only two students and two teachers in the district have contracted the virus, while 75 have been in quarantine at some point in the semester because of interaction with a family member or others at their home. She and Freeman credited early placement of protocols at each school to ward off the virus for the low numbers.

The district hired two additional technology consultants to assist teachers with using Google Classroom to establish distance learning connections with students; assignment packets are provided to others who may have challenges with access to the internet.

Freeman and Papas credited planning ahead in the spring for the fall with having enough equipment, including personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies, to be in good shape as supply chains begin having challenges making these same products accessible on the market. Papas presented a video for the board showing how district maintenance personnel have been cleaning facilities and transportation vehicles, as well as signage put in place at each school providing guidance for students and teachers on proper distance and safety protocols regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

Teachers and school principals are encouraged to reach out to the district office if they need anything regarding safety supplies.

“Every teacher has access to anything they want, and I’ve communicated that through email,” Freeman said.

The district has received state and federal funding for its response to COVID-19, including maintenance and technology support. It is currently applying for additional resources from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Students will have the option to transition from distance to in-person learning as the next nine-week session approaches. School officials are preparing two weeks in advance in order to prepare for those potential transitions. Except for extenuating circumstances, students cannot switch from either format to the other during the nine-week period.

“We’re trying to keep those numbers as low as possible,” Freeman said.