Although Forrest County will join in this year’s Fill the Boot program – an initiative made possible through fire departments throughout the country and the Muscular Dystrophy Association – the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the event to go virtual this year, leading Lamar County officials to opt out of the program.

Fill the Boot, which was instituted 66 years ago, is designed to raise funds for research and treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neuromuscular diseases.

Usually, firefighters stand by the roadside with boots to collect money from passersby. However, this year. the event will launch virtually to address social distancing guidelines for the firefighters and the vulnerable community served by the MDA.

Those wishing to participate in Forrest County can visit https://bit.ly/34uK3uw to donate any amount of money to help the cause.

“We try to help the MDA with the Fill the Boot fundraiser yearly, and being able to do it virtually helps to keep our guys safe during these times while still being able to help with a good cause,” Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said. “That’s what made me go ahead and sign up; I wish I’d have been able to look into it a little sooner because we’d have had a little longer to run the campaign. But right now, we’ve still got a couple weeks.”

Brown has set a goal of $2,500 for the initiative.

“I think that’s achievable,” he said. “Every donation goes straight to the MDA, and it’ll credit the Forrest County Fire Services with that donation. So we ask that all the citizens please reach into their pockets to help us reach this $2,500 goal for such a great cause.”

Lamar County, however, will not participate, mainly because many local departments don’t have a very big social media presence, which would be crucial to drumming up participation for the campaign.

“We’re just now getting social media, as far as Facebook goes, and things like that, for the county going, so there’s just not a real big presence,” Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said. “With everything else going on, we just didn’t feel like it was going to be productive.

“Last year, they couldn’t stand out by the roads – that’s not allowed anymore – and certainly we’re a little leery of that,” Hill said. “And so a couple of businesses were reluctant to let us stand in the parking lots, and we just had a lot of trouble last year getting it off of the ground, as far as being out there physically with a boot. And if you don’t have a good social media presence, it’s just not going to happen.”

Donations collected by the professional firefighters help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

“For six decades, firefighters have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” said MDA Executive Director Laura Lutrick. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our partners continue to collect to help MDA meet our vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”