﻿It’s been five years since Forrest County AHS made the playoffs, but the Aggies are back.

With some help, FCAHS has turned in two solid wins in region play. In the last two weeks, FCAHS has outscored teams 67-13, which includes a 27-6 win over rival Purvis to close the season.

In that win, the Aggies were led by Keeghan Rodgers, who ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense accounted for three sacks, two interceptions and two blocked kicks.

“We’re excited to be here,” FCAHS coach Larry Dolan said. “I think the kids are excited, but now reality sets in, and you have to play now.”

FCAHS has a favorable draw to open the 4A playoffs, with the Aggies having to travel and play Moss Point (2-7).

﻿On the season, the Tigers have averaged 25 points per game on offense while allowing 31.

“Offensively, they are going to run the ball,” Dolan said. “They’ll be in the spread. They spread you out and run it. If you bunch up too much, they have weapons they can throw the ball to. They want to run the ball primarily.

“Defensively, they will put enough guys in the box to match with you. If you spread them out, then they will spread out with you. You are not going to get behind them or beat them deep or anything like that. They are very athletic, defensive team. They’ll put you behind the sticks in a hurry.”

Moss Point won its final two games in region play to reach the playoffs, scoring victories against Greene County and Bay High, where they outscored opponents 110-48.

“Moss Point is one of those teams that starts out slow,” Dolan said. “As the season gets going, they get more conditioned and in shape. Some guys play both ways. They have figured some things out and with what they do best on both sides of the ball. They have scored 50 points in their last two ball games, so that’s a little scary.

“They have speed everywhere. Even when Moss Point is not good record-wise, they can outrun just about anybody in the state.”

The Tigers have a standout player with Jamarious Brown, who is a three-star recruit that’s committed to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior switches between playing on the defensive line and running back.

“He’s been recruited by everybody in the country and offered by everybody,” Dolan said. “He’s a one-man wrecking crew. They move him around a lot. It presents a challenge for us for sure.

“You have to know where he is. He is a force. Most of the time, one player doesn’t bother me, but this guy is good enough that you better know where he is at.”

FCAHS faces Moss Point on Friday at 7 p.m.