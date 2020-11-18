In 2013, the Mississippi Department of Education created the Early Learning Collaborative Act, a model through which school districts, nonprofit groups, Head Start centers and private childcare providers partner to deliver high-quality education to 4-year-olds in their communities.

That initiative recently got a boost from The First – A National Banking Association, which awarded $700,000 to the Petal School District, the Hattiesburg Public School District and the Lamar County School District to further early learning efforts in those districts. Through the early learning program, individuals or corporations who make a contribution to support the local matching fund of an approved early learning collaborative may be eligible to receive a 1:1 state tax credit for the donated amount, up to $1 million.

“Any time we can provide funding for early childhood education is meaningful,” said Jerome Brown, executive vice president at the bank. “But with the added advantage of a state tax credit, it became a no-brainer.

“We definitely think it’s going to make an impact on the local schools. What we understand is that so goes our community schools, so goes the bank. So, it’s an investment in the future of all of our communities.”

The funds, which were presented during recent school board meetings, were broken down into $350,000 for Hattiesburg, $250,000 for Lamar County and $100,000 for Petal. The monies can be used for Pre-K initiatives such as hiring teachers who are able to do one-to-one reading along with supplies and programs.

“Any time you can have one-on-one instruction, it’s going to benefit that child greater, and get that child ready for kindergarten and first grade,” Brown said. “(The districts) have been extremely grateful and appreciative of the impact that we’ll be making with this contribution. They’re all ecstatic and very thankful for us, considering the amounts we gave.”

The Petal School District will use the funds to continue its programs such as Parents as Teachers as well as resources like the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Backyard Bus at the Center for Families and Children. The district was presented its check by Deedee Lowery and Pacely Alford of The First.

“We’re very excited to have this very generous donation through the Pre-K tax collaborative,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “Obviously this money will go a long way for us to be able to provide opportunities for our youngest students in Pre-K and the Center for Families and Children.

“These tax credit programs have been available to us by our legislature over the last four or five years, and we’ve been able to capitalize on this as a district. We’ve been able to bring in a lot of money that’s allowed us to do a lot of unique and great things for our Pre-K students and families. It’s laying a strong foundation for us as we look to get these students in kindergarten and then be able to progress through our school system.”

In Hattiesburg, the funds will go to the Early Learning Collaborative. The gift was one of the largest external gifts to the district in recent years.

“I’m moved by the gift,” said Delores McNair, president of the HPSD trustees. “That program is the foundation for what we do.”

Chase Blankenship, who serves as the bank’s market president for Forrest and Lamar counties, was recently joined by Karen Fletcher, the bank’s regional operations manager, at the Lamar County School District’s board meeting to present the funds. Blankenship said bank officials realize how important early childhood education is for young students.

“We think it’s very important that students learn how to read and learn early how to learn,” Blankenship said. “Both (Fletcher and I) graduated from the Lamar County school system, and we know many of you here in this room. It’s just an honor for us at The First; when we say we bank local, we mean it. And when we give back, we give back local.”