In a continuing response to the pandemic and its crippling effect on the arts, FestivalSouth continues its major fundraising initiative, the COVID-19 Cultural Arts Emergency Relief Fund, with a sale of two limited edition commemorative prints.

The first, by artist Amy Giust, celebrates the 10th anniversary of FestivalSouth and includes images of all of the works she created annually for the festival throughout the decade.

The second, by artist Kelsey Wishik and entitled “Leaf River Revival,” celebrates FestivalSouth Reimagined that streamed performances throughout the month of June to nearly 30,000 viewers and counting.

The prints may be purchased online at festivalsouth.org.

Facing an estimated $500,000 loss due to the pandemic, the fund is asking for donations to continue the high-quality programming the community has come to know and love.

“The HCA wants to be there for the community now and in the future. A gift today supports that hope and helps us share relief that the arts uniquely provide during these challenging times,” said Amanda Powell, chair of the Hattiesburg Concert Association, which manages the festival and the Meistersingers.

In addition, donations may be made online.

Checks may also be sent to the Hattiesburg Concert Association, P.O. Box 16028, Hattiesburg, MS 39404.

For more than 20 years, the HCA has presented community favorites and served the Pine Belt with a wide range of programming.

From its children’s programming to offering worldwide favorites such as Broadway hits and international stars, the HCA has been a major component of the cultural economy and is working diligently to preserve its impact into the future.

For more information and assistance, please call Rachel Ciraldo at (601) 297-5172.