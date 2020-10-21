While looking at their various measures to feed hungry Mississippians during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from Extra Table – a Hattiesburg nonprofit organization that works with a variety of food distributors and brokers to provide nutritious meals to food pantries across the state – stepped back to evaluate what else they could do to further that endeavor.

In doing so, Extra Table partnered with CHOW Logistics and the Stronghaven Division of Hood Container in Hattiesburg to initiate The Box Project, a different take on a canned food drive that is designed to more efficiently deliver food in the fight against hunger and obesity around the state. As part of the drive, participants are encouraged to fill up boxes – which have been donated by Stronghaven – and fill them with certain nutritious food from grocery stores.

“This is kind of Extra Table’s first steps into the canned food drive arena, so to say,” Extra Table executive director Martha Allen said. “Canned food drives can be extremely inefficient; they can have a lot of highly processed, sugary, or expired items that show up.

“Canned food drives are critically important for community buy-in and support of many of our food pantries, and canned food drives have been long-standing staples of how food pantries have operated for years. But what Extra Table wants to do is educate the people that participate in how they can participate in the best way.”

As part of The Box Project, Extra Table will provide locations such as churches, clubs and schools with easy-to-assemble boxes ready for pickup. Participants will be provided with a box and a sheet of shopping directions featuring items they can use to fill up the boxes.

One the boxes are filled, participants can return them to the place they were received and Extra Table staff will pick up all packed boxes at once. Anyone interested in participating can call Extra Table at (601) 264-0672 to receive a box or be directed to a location that has some in stock.

The food boxes will be distributed in the same communities in which they are collected.

“The boxes are here in Hattiesburg and ready to be filled with healthy, shelf-stable food,” Allen said. “Whoever wants to participate – businesses, churches, schools – we’ll take boxes to them, and they can talk about them, bless them, whatever they choose to do.

“This creates a memorable moment in a family, or in a child’s upbringing, where a parent can take a child to the grocery store with them and say, ‘okay, this is your shopping list, and we’re shopping for those don’t have food here in Mississippi. There’s hungry boys and girls just like you, and we’re going to buy some food and share it with them and share the joy of giving.’”

To help make The Box Project possible, Stronghaven has donated 16,713 boxes to be packed with food.

“They’ve been an incredible help, and we’re just so thankful that Stronghaven has local connections,” Allen said. “We have members on our committees and boards that work at Stronghaven, and we’re just thrilled with this generous donation that’s going to be such a unique project to keep people safe and still participate in feeding people during these COVID holidays.”