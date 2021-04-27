As part of its mission of working with a variety of food distributors and brokers to provide nutritious meals to food pantries throughout Mississippi, Extra Table in Hattiesburg hosts several events each year to raise funds for that endeavor.

The nonprofit organization’s latest initiative, the Farm to Fork Ride or Run, will take place May 8 at 32 Railroad Road, at the Clyde Depot behind the Barn at Bridlewood Stables. The event, which will take participants down the Longleaf Trace, was announced April 29 during a press conference at Jed’s Perfect Endurance Bikes in Hattiesburg.

“We’re really excited,” said Rhonda Hayden, director of development for Extra Table. “This is a fundraiser that’s going to help feed hungry Mississippians.

“The purpose behind the Farm to Fork Ride or Run is for Extra Table to raise money so we can purchase healthy and shelf-stable food for our partnering pantries throughout the state of Mississippi.”

The event, which will feature more than 700 athletes, will offer five different courses, including two for bike riders and two for runners. A 62-mile ride will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a 31-mile ride at 8 a.m.

A 10K run will start at 8:30 a.m., with a 5K run scheduled at the same time. In addition, a “Secret Distance” event will be announced at 8:30 a.m. on race day.

“The ‘Secret Distance’ is something unique to the Farm to Fork Ride or Run,” Hayden said. “Athletes who sign up for it won’t know how far they’re going to run until they get there that morning.

“We will do a reveal at the start line on race day for those individuals, and they’ll take off and run the distance that we have for them to do that day.”

In addition, local chefs will provide beer, cocktails and cuisine.

Participants can sign up for the event online at https://bit.ly/3gR2lfD.

“This is an exciting day,” Extra Table founder Robert St. John said. “(Executive director) Martha Allen and Rhonda Hayden in the Extra Table office – our staff of two that run a statewide charity – have been working hard on this for several months. I think (participants) are going to be very excited about this.”

Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, said Hattiesburg’s outdoor destinations are considered a jewel throughout the state.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in bicycle tourism,” she said. “What we’ve learned is that those destinations that have the most memorable and unique cycling events are the ones where people keep coming back for more.

“We are thrilled to have a large-scale cycling event in Hattiesburg once again.”

Dorsey said the country – and the world at large – is in the middle of what she called “The Great Reset” coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic that devastated the economy in early 2020. After a year of social distancing and isolation, “The Great Reset” has seen a huge demand for outdoor events and activities.

“In Hattiesburg, we have a great backdrop for a lot of these outdoor events with the Longleaf Trace,” Dorsey said. “They’re up to something at Extra Table, because it took just a few minutes for this event to (sign up) 700 participants who will see all that Hattiesburg has to offer.

“We’re delighted to know that we will have nine states that will be represented here, with people coming from as far as Michigan to participate.”

According to AdventureCycling, it’s estimated that 41 million people bike recreationally per year, accounting for more than $100 billion a year throughout the country. In Mississippi, people spend $2.8 billion on that activity annually.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen local bike shops sell out their inventory,” Dorsey said. “We know the demand on that is really high, but it’s great to be able to see families and friends – people of all ages – out there once again and exploring their city and trails in a new way.”

The Farm to Fork Ride or Run is sponsored by Forrest General Hospital, Jed’s Perfect Endurance Bikes, Visit Hattiesburg, Priority One Bank, Trustmark, Active Recovery, The Citizens Bank, Stokes Distributing, Southern Bone and Joint, First South Farm Credit, Cathead Distillery and Regions Bank.