In early October, Extra Table – a Hattiesburg nonprofit organization that works with a variety of food distributors and brokers to provide nutritious meals to food pantries around Mississippi – kicked off the Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge, a football-related fundraising competition designed to ensure Mississippians have food throughout the fall and into 2021.

As part of that campaign, Extra Table has partnered with C Spire to launch the Text to Give program, in which participants can text FEEDS to 36413 to donate any amount to Extra Table to provide more food in the communities it serves.

“We are glad to have Jim Richmond, a longtime C Spire employee, as a passionate board member at Extra Table,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “It’s a perfect way to work together using technology, which is what their specialty is, and feeding people, which is what our specialty is.”

During the Text to Give program, which goes through the end of the year, participants can make donations through texting by using their credit or debit cards. After the text is sent, the donor will receive an automated reply within seconds sharing a link that will allow him or her to donate to Extra Table.

“It’s just an easy way for people to share and to give at a moment’s notice,” Allen said. “We all have our phones in our hands at any given moment, and when we feel called to give, we’re able to, through the easy method that is Text to Give.”

For every dollar donated to Extra Table, officials are able to purchase 5.9 healthy meals for hungry Mississippians.

“Instead of setting a goal, we’re using this as an opportunity for people to give on a whim, to feel called to give, and to make a donation,” Allen said. “We’ve had a great response; within the first few hours we raised over a thousand dollars, and the donations are continuing to come in, fortunately.”

Richmond, who serves as C Spire’s vice president of marketing, said his company is proud to partner with Extra Table, especially during the holiday season when many people are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wireless technology makes it simple and easy for those who can to make a quick donation from their cellphone to Extra Table,” he said. “Every dollar counts and will help so many in our state.”

The launch of the Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge, which features various initiatives throughout its run, was announced Oct. 1 during a news conference at the University of Southern Mississippi.

One of the challenges is the Yolks on You social media challenge. Yolks On You, which is similar to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, challenges individuals to donate to Extra Table and crack an egg on their head after nominating three people to do the same on camera.

There’s also Helmets for Hunger, in which eight famous Mississippi artists will decorate helmets for an upcoming silent auction. Another initiative is Real Men Tackle Hunger, in which a group of 25 professional men across the state will conduct their own fundraising for Extra Table.

Fifteen college athletic programs across the state – including Southern Miss, Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi – are challenging fans, staff, faculty, alumni and students to raise money during the Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge. A grand trophy will be given to the fanbase that raises the most funds.

More information on the initiatives can be found at www.extratable.org.