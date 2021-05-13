The 6A softball state championship is now set between Hernando and Oak Grove. It’s only fitting because the two teams have arguably been the two best teams in the state this season.

Each team has several similarities, but Hernando’s hitting and Oak Grove’s pitching create a classic matchup between the opposite sides of the ball.

How They Got Here

In just Oak Grove coach Benjy Hornsby’s second season, he has brought the Lady Warriors back to the state title game since 2013.

The Lady Warriors (23-5) opened the playoffs with a sweep over St. Martin, but then in the back-to-back series, were forced to play Game 3 winner-take-all games against Northwest Rankin and Brandon.

In each of those series, Oak Grove won the first game with shutouts, was then soundly beat in the second but then won the final game of each series with come-from-behind wins.

“Oak Grove is one of the teams from the South that I have been followed since the first few games of the year,” Hernando coach Nicki Whitten said. “I kind of feel like they are a scrappy team and have some grit. I feel like they are one of those teams that will not go away until the last out is made. It’s going to be a really good series, and I think it’s going to be fun. They are going to be a tough team.”

Hernando (33-2), like Oak Grove, opened the playoffs with a series sweep against Madison Central.

The Lady Tigers’ only blemish in the playoffs was a 3-1 loss to Lewisburg in the first game of the second round of the playoffs. Hernando then swept the reigning 2019 state champions, DeSoto Central, for the North State Championship as they notably outscored them 18-4.

“Looking at them on paper, they match up well with us,” Oak Grove coach Benjy Hornsby said. “These teams are well-matched. I’m not sure how hard their pitchers throw, but I’m guessing upper 50s or lower 60s, and I know they have one girl that has 51 hits and 51 runs scored. Other than that, I don’t know a whole lot about them.”

Magical Hitting For Hernando

The main key in Hernando’s season has been its hitting, which has put up video game-like numbers this past year as they have batted .365 as a team.

“I would say Hernando as a whole, we have been pretty good defensively for years,” Whitten said. “Then our pitching has been historically good, but our hitting has really picked up this year. I don’t know if I would say that I was expecting that, but I would say the potential has been there, and they have kind of busted it wide open this year with the hitting.”

One of the main keys of their lineup is the top of the order. Shortstop Rylee Ester leads off and leads the team with a .495 batting average to go along with her 45 RBI.

“She sets the pace for our offense,” Whitten said. “She sets the tone. When she gets on base, we are looking to move her around. She is going to score if she gets on.”

Behind her is Jaclyn Carter, who holds a .450 average and posts a team-leading 41 RBI in 35 games. In the No. 3 hole, Janna Shaw has yet to strike out this season in 76 plate appearances and holds a .379 average.

“Jaclyn has done a great job of hitting in the No. 2 hole,” Witten said. “She seems to be putting the ball into play. Then my No. 3 hole, Janna Shaw, has no strikeouts, and that’s kind of unbelievable at this part of the season.

“(The top of the order) puts the ball in play. Their batting average with runners in scoring position is good, which is crazy because they are at the top of the lineup. That means that our bottom of the lineup is doing their job getting on.”

A Pitching Duel

The series will feature a showdown between Oak Grove’s Ryanne Hornsby and Hernando’s two pitchers, the Shaw sisters.

“We talk a lot about being disciplined, and I feel that is something we are really going to have to do against Oak Grove’s pitcher is be disciplined at the plate and have really good pitch selection,” Whitten said. “That kid has to have a pretty good mindset if she is up there throwing the innings that she has thrown. She seems like their go-to and somebody that their team depends on. That’s awesome to have that in a pitcher. I think if they throw her all three games, that it could help our hitters in the end. I think it could give us a small edge.”

Hornsby, who is the daughter of Benjy Hornsby, has thrown 160.2 innings this season and has pitched every game of the playoffs, and has still maintained a .83 ERA while throwing 218 strikeouts and just 37 walks.

According to Benjy Hornsby, despite Hernando’s offensive numbers, he plans to throw Ryanne for all three games.

“At this point in how well she has done, it would be something big to not throw her in all of them if need be,” Hornsby said. “She’s going to handle it and make adjustments. I have never claimed that Ryanne is a strikeout pitcher. I believe she is a ground ball, pop fly pitcher.

“She just gets outs.”

On the opposite side, Hernando will choose between Julia Shaw and Janna Shaw, with each throwing from the opposite side. Julia Shaw, who is right-handed, has thrown the bulk of the team’s innings at 119. Julia has racked up 141 strikeouts while walking just 22 batters and maintained a 1.06 ERA on the season.

Janna Shaw, who is left-handed, has logged a 1.16 ERA in 66.2 innings while striking out 44 batters and walking 14 batters.

“I do have a left-handed pitcher who can throw to our batters (in practice),” Hornsby said. “That’s one way we can prepare for it and then focusing on inside and outside pitches. People will miss spots, and we will have to capitalize on that if they miss.

“The majority of the pitchers you see are right-handed going from game to game. The biggest mid-game adjustment (we’ll have to do) is if they start with a righty and switch to a lefty or vice versa is just picking up on the other side of the body and the different type of spin.”

Hometown Advantage

Hernando will have to drive four hours and 15 minutes, which was the first thing that occurred to Whitten.

“When we heard Oak Grove won, the first thing that I thought of was that’s a home-field advantage for them,” Whitten said. “I’m just going to try and keep our kids focused and not worry about the crowd too much.”

Oak Grove will have the luxury of playing just 15 minutes down the road at the Southern Miss Softball Complex, which Hornsby believes is his team’s biggest advantage.

“(Our biggest advantage) is the fact that we don’t have to travel,” Hornsby said. “It’s across town. We can be in our own facility and not have to worry about finding a place to practice or hit.

“Hernando will have to get hotel rooms, so it’s a completely different aspect. It’s more like a college game. They have to find places to eat while our girls get to sleep in their own beds, go to school, and not mess up their routine.”

The first game of the series will be played on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.