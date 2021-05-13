Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that sent the world’s economy into a tailspin, downtown Hattiesburg still saw nine new jobs, two business expansions, $4.7 million in private investment, and $177,000 in public investment in 2020.

Those numbers – and hopefully even better ones in the future – were celebrated at the annual meeting of the Hattiesburg Downtown Association, held May 12 at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. In addition, HDA officials took the opportunity to hand out six awards to businesses and residents who have promoted and supported downtown over the past year.

“As we begin with reflections of the year 2020, let me begin with the obligatory ‘It wasn’t the year we had planned,’” 2020 DHA president Jim Coll said. “But in true Hattiesburg spirit, we pivoted gracefully toward different but still important goals; in true Hattiesburg spirit, when things got bad, we got really good.

“In 2020 there were times when DHA led, times it supported, and still other times when it built on the successes of others in our community. It all resulted in a stronger and more vibrant downtown.”

Over the past three years – from 2018 to 2020 – downtown Hattiesburg has seen $23.3 million in private investment, which includes William Carey University. That’s in addition to $29.8 million in public investment, 20 new businesses, nine business expansions, 10,000 volunteer hours, $248,000 worth of in-kind contributions and 91 new jobs.

“Today, as you walk down Main Street under hanging baskets of flowers and past Preservation Crossing – the site of the restored, former Hattiesburg High School – new wayfinding signage points you to all that downtown Hattiesburg has to offer,” Coll said. “Those and other long-term projects have come to successful completion.

“Today, you cannot help but fall in love with one of the many beautiful murals on the way to Town Square Park for Live at 5 or the Downtown Farmers Market. Today, you’ll not find better shopping, a better meal or a better beer than in downtown Hattiesburg.”

Award winners at the meeting included:

•Rebekah Johnson of the Hattiesburg Arts Council, presented with the Promotion of the Arts Award;

•Chad and Catherine Edmonson, presented with the Leadership Award;

•Wade and Ramona Wicht of Alley Cats Axe Throwing, presented with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award;

•Nick Fairley of Fairley’s Wings & More, presented with the Business Leadership Award;

•Vixon Sullivan of Vixon Sullivan Art, presented with the Downtown Up & Comer Award; and

•Preservation Crossing, winner of the Downtown Innovation Award.

“I appreciate the Downtown Association for having this event every year, and really elevating the level of discourse here, and for all they’ve done over the last year,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “It’s really impressive to watch an organization that was once thought to mainly do promotions and events, to evolve into something that’s become very much a catalyst for economic growth, creativity and a progressive approach to our development.

“The future of downtown is bright. As we emerge from the pandemic, we see the … ability to adapt from so many individuals and organizations that used a tough season to really bring innovation.”

Keynote speaker for the annual meeting was Jeff Siegler, the founder of Revitalize or Die and a founding partner of Proud Places. Siegler, who serves as a civic pride consultant, works in his organizations to foster a stronger sense of community and do away with apathy in communities.