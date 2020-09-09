Despite the opposition of a group of Lamar County residents against the construction of a proposed Dollar General store at the corner of Cole Road and West 4th Street, Dollar General officials say their only intention is to continue serving residents with an affordable and convenient retail option in the area.

Chrystal Ghassemi, who works in public relations for Dollar General, said the store strives to be a positive business partner and a good community neighbor, and the addition of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic growth for communities through the creation of local jobs and opportunities for employee development.

“(That’s in addition to) career advancement, as well as through grants provided through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that positively impact literacy and education initiatives at schools, nonprofits and libraries,” she said. “Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations.

“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”

Back in April, Jerry Idom, who lives on Circle J Idom Lane, gathered about 25 signatures on a petition opposing the store, which he presented to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors. Idom said he was against the measure because there are already too many similar retail locations in that immediate area.

“Within four miles and one tenth (of that location) – in whatever way you want to go – we’ve got a Dollar General store,” Idom said. “Within that same four miles, we’ve got nine service stations with pick-a-packs.

“We’ve got three shopping centers and one CVS drugstore. So, I don’t see no need of another dollar store.”

Idom referred to the Dollar General locations on Old Highway 11, Mississippi 589 going toward Purvis, and at the intersection of West 4th Street and Weathersby Road.

“The Dollar General on 4th Street, there had been five houses that were moved out and torn down because they can’t sell the lots to get away from the Dollar General store,” he said. “I just personally don’t think we need another Dollar General store (at the proposed location).”

Ghassemi said the store would employ six to 10 workers, depending on the individual needs of the store.

“Dollar General sells quality, name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing,” she said. “In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark,