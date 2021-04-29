Deborah Delgado, who has served Ward 2 on Hattiesburg City Council for 20 years and counting, is sharing her political knowledge – along with a desire to help spread health awareness – with an upcoming event titled “Black Girls Run For Office, Black Girls Vote.”

The free event, which will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 8 at Chain Park in Hattiesburg, will offer attendees a free health screening and opportunities for running, walking or biking. Officials will hand out information on voter registration and how to run for office, and female elected officials and candidates will be on hand for meet-and-greets.

“The thing is, we have something new going on in our community; we have a Black woman (LaKeylah White) running for mayor,” Delgado said. “There’s just been a lot of conversation out there about what it takes for a woman to run, particularly for an office like this.

“I just thought that I would combine some of the issues that women face when it comes to our health, and putting physical running, walking and biking – those things that are health-related – with running for office. (I want to let people know) that women can be engaged in the political process.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their bicycles to the “Black Girls Run For Office, Black Girls Vote,” or otherwise walk or run down any of Chain Park’s walking paths. Giveaways will be announced during the event.

“I want heightened awareness for women about their potential and what we can do, and also about what we have to do to take care of ourselves,” Delgado said.

Although the list of officials who will be on hand has not been finalized, Delgado has reached out to several in neighboring counties.

“I have invited them from Jones County, and some from down on the Coast,” she said. “I invited some from Natchez and areas like that.”

Although this is the first time Delgado has put on the event, she expects a nice reception for “Black Girls Run For Office, Black Girls Vote.”

“From the different organizations that I’ve talked to, we should have a decent turnout,” she said. “I expect 100 people, or 150. I’m particularly targeting young women and girls.”

For more information, call (225) 921-0656.