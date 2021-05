Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing female.

Lashaun Collins, aka “Shaun,” 37, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the 100 block of East 3rd Street. There was no last known clothing description. According to family, she has known mental issues.

Collins is roughly 5'9" and weighs around 100 lbs. with black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.