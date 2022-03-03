On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle near J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive around 6:15 a.m.

A 2005 Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Highway 49, just south of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and struck a pedestrian that was in the middle of the roadway.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Tony Robertson. The name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver did stop at the scene, and is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.