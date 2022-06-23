Hattiesburg Police:

Tori B Aleta- contempt of court.

Nemiah Anderson- possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Lee-Terrell Barnes- possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Burnis Carrigan- disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest, contempt of court (two counts).

Breonca Ducksworth- domestic violence (simple).

Justin Evans- possession of paraphaniala.

Akera Antonio Franklin- domestic violence (simple).

Lawrence Dewayne Frazier- burglary (home).

Willie Dowell Gladwell- sexual battery (no consent).

Alaysia Nicole Gordon- contempt of court.

Markesha Harris- domestic violence (simple).

Willie Hartfield- providing false information.

Sean L Hilton Jr- domestic violence (simple).

Angela Hood- foreign warrant.

Brandon Herbert Jackson- possession of a controlled substance, enhanced possession of a firearm at a crime.

Kelsey Warren Kalil- identify theft (three counts), expired tag.

Reagan L McDonald- assault (simple).

Dorthy Portis- accessory after the fact.

Tashay Portis- assault (simple), hindering prosection.

Gerold Redmon- public drunkenness.

Danny E Robertson- sale of a controlled substance.

Tyesha S Smith- probation violation, assault (simple).

Zemyiah Samantha Smith- disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Desteni Lane Walters- contempt of court.

Larry Watts- driving with suspended license, domestic violence (simple (two counts)).

Lamar County:

Lamar County dockets were not available at the time of publication.

Petal Police:

Tabitha Leane Delancey- credit card fraud.

Sidney Wayne Kirkland- other jurdisiction, driving with suspended license (two counts).

Raymond Lewis McGill- disturbance of the family, domestic violence (simple).

Bryan Chadwick Reynolds- foreign warrant.

Lindsey Stephens II- disturbing the peace.

Anthony Leon Westmoreland- shoplifting.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Kasey Marie Atkins- careless driving, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), DUI (1st offense).

Horace James Bolton- disturbing the peace (public).

Marissa Shantlle Bond- disorderly conduct (disturbance of the family).

Devin Allen Burt- custody orders.

Courtney Crawford- disorderly conduct.

Tavon Curry- trespassing, assault (simple).

Devin Kyle Edwards- custody orders.

Michael Wayne Elliott- disturbing the peace (family).

Patricia Ann Gales- possession of paraphernalia, arson.

Lacey Candice Guin- public drunkenness.

Earnest Aaron Hartfield- curfew violation.

Marcus Shun Johnson- domestic abuse (simple).

Twilia Deshon Jones- possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana.

Shawn Taylor Morgan- DUI (1st offense), suspended driver’s license (two counts), contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance.

Tiandra Robinson- contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Marcus Anthony Taylor- disturbing the family.

Joshua Weldy- malicious mischief.