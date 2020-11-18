Mavis A. Creagh was recognized with the annual Red Rose Award at the Oct. 20 meeting of the Alpha Gamma chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization of key women educators with local chapters in the state that are part of a greater network of national and international scope.

The Red Rose Award is presented to a non-member who has distinguished herself in her profession and has made lasting contributions to the community by promoting the work of women leaders who advance the cause of education.

Creagh presently serves as the executive director of R3SM (Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi) in Hattiesburg where, over the past three years, she provided oversight for almost 30 new constructions, over 70 repair projects and more than $5 million in volunteer labor and donations that were reinvested into the community.

She is the founder and CEO of We Women Ministries, LLC, a ministry created to empower, enrich and elevate women from all backgrounds. Creagh is a contributing author of the bestselling books “Trailblazers Who Lead” and “Courageous Enough to Launch.” Another book, “B.R.E.A.T.H.E. Again: Stories from Real People Regaining Hope” is scheduled to be released in November.

Creagh assists with various volunteer organizations and participates on multiple state and regional boards. Currently she serves on the NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Mississippi and NAMI Pine Belt boards. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. She serves on the MS VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) board, which promotes cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration among agencies responding to disasters.

She also serves with Pine Belt Veterans Task Force, Purple Heart Homes Pine Belt, the NAACP and Women’s Business Owners of the Pine Belt.

Her passion is to help those in need, and she strives daily to be of assistance while serving others. Recently she was appointed to The Pine Belt News inaugural Community Advisory Board and to The First – A National Banking Association Advisory Board. She was recently featured in Women of Dignity magazine as the Woman of the Day.

She is the proud mother of a teenage son, Jordan, and they reside in Hattiesburg. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, exercising, cooking, writing, gardening and encouraging others. Her tagline is, “It’s a great day for a great day!”