Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado thought years ago that the City of Hattiesburg had taken care of the problem of unsightly junkyards around the Hub City, both in commercial and residential areas.

But after taking recent drives around the city, the councilwoman described what she’s seen as “terrible,” particularly in the area of Mississippi 42.

“We have some of these used car dealerships and some car repair places that come to us to get exceptions to our planning rules, and I can remember several of them have specific restrictions on how long a wrecked vehicle could stay on their property,” Delgado said at a recent Hattiesburg City Council work session. “They’re not adhering to that, and we are allowing these junkyards to grow and expand in our community, and it makes it look terrible.

“Code enforcement used to handle that, and we need to get back to it. Drive down Highway 42 and see those huge junkyards – they’re just full of junk cars, and they’re rarely moved. Even the big 18-wheelers placed out on Highway 42 … have just been living there for the past five years, and nothing happens.”

Andrew Ellard, director of the city’s Urban Development Department, said he and his staff will review the problem and come up with solutions to curb it.

“I think some of it will take going through back through some of the history of some of the conditional uses, and identifying some of those conditions that were applied,” he said. “We’ve actually been working with (Geographic Information System mapping) here in this last year to try to do that going forward, where conditions are applied in certain properties.

“We have some mapping where we can track those things a little bit easier, because otherwise, up until this point, it’s been a matter of going back in the archives and finding what was documented and what decisions were made on special conditions.”

But Delgado said that even with existing junkyards, there are current restrictions that require property owners to maintain their lots.

“It should not be that you have a growing pile of rusting metal out there that’s really a blight through those major corridors into Hattiesburg,” she said. “But not only are they on our major corridors; they are also in some of our neighborhoods, because some people repair vehicles at home in violation of our ordinances as well.

“They store those old vehicles in and around their homes, and these are issues of code enforcement. We’ve just got to get back on it.”

Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden brought up the Kars4Kids initiative, which allows individuals to donate their cars to benefit adolescents. Proceeds from the initiative go toward giving children the opportunity to become productive members of the community, with programs such as educational services, youth mentorship and development.

The organization will tow vehicles free of charge, and any donations are tax-deductible. More information on the program can be found at kars4kids.org.

“If we could get that out the public, maybe we could get some of these vehicles that are sitting – and have been sitting for years – out of peoples’ yards or garages,” Dryden said. “Maybe they wouldn’t end up in the junkyards.”