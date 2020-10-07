Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown is advocating for a new, state-of-the-art recreation center in Hattiesburg, particularly in his ward given the large population of children in that part of the city.

Brown proposed the idea at a recent work session of Hattiesburg City Council, where he said adding such a facility would help with the city’s goal of becoming a premier destination in the Gulf South.

Brown’s first idea was a Kroc Center – which are part of a group of community centers run by the Salvation Army – but after conferring with leaders of other cities, he decided those centers wouldn’t be a good fit for Hattiesburg.

“I know this cannot be done overnight, but beginning dialogue is a good start,” Brown said. “What we need, preferably in Ward 5, is a nice recreation center. This would not only benefit our youth but would be great for all ages.

“Although we have plenty of land and options to purchase, I have been in discussion with private landowners that would be willing to donate some land. I believe that if we can work using all the partners and resources available, that we can make this happen in the future.”

Although the city already offers a few recreation centers, including the Ben McNair Community Center and the C.E. Roy Community Center, Brown would like to see a more updated facility for residents.

“I just think it’s time for an upgrade,” he said. “We’ve got one court at Ben McNair, but I’m looking to have multiple courts and maybe some more areas for different activities. Maybe we could have a racquetball room, and a more technology-savvy area where kids can learn things and work on computers.

“And maybe an indoor pool – I know the mayor was kind of leaning toward putting a natatorium at Vernon Dahmer before all this pandemic came about. But I’m hoping we can incorporate it all together. We could have a little workout area for physical fitness. I’m just hoping we can bring something nice to the table, and the main thing is to get discussion going on it.”

Brown said he would prefer the center to be in his ward because of the large population of schools in that area, including N.R. Burger Middle School, Rowan Elementary, Lillie Burney STEAM Academy and Mary Bethune Alternative Center.

“I haven’t done a study on it, but I think the majority of the youth are in Ward 5, or a large majority,” he said. “So, I want Ward 5, but I just want one wherever it’s going to be most feasible.

“I prefer Ward 5, maybe in the Vernon Dahmer Park area. I know the mayor and I have talked about this land we’ve got between Vernon Dahmer and Lillie Burney, or maybe over on William Carey Parkway off 49. I’m hoping once we get the ball rolling on it, we can get it in the Ward 5 area.”

Brown said Kroc Centers – which were started by Joan Kroc, the widow of McDonald’s executive Ray Kroc – would entail membership fees and possible funding through McDonald’s.

“Kroc Centers are heavily associated with the Salvation Army,” he said. “Also, with either one of these facilities, this would bring a lot of job opportunities.

“I’m hoping the administration considers this and begins more dialogue and effort in trying to make this happen. I think this would be very good for our city and for our youth.”