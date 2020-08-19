During its Aug. 17 meeting, the Hattiesburg City Council heard from three more department heads regarding their requests and concerns for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

Having already heard from Hattiesburg Fire Department, Hattiesburg Police Department, the Water and Sewer Department, Urban Development and Parks and Recreation, department heads from Public Works, Municipal Court, and administration took their turns before council at the most recent meeting.

Charles Page, deputy director of the Public Works sanitation department, requested an allotment of $250,000 to purchase a side-load truck, $150,000 for a knuckle boom, and for the council to reinstate one position of equipment operator. Page said he lost a total of five workers during the city’s recent reduction in workforce.

“My reason for requesting this is an attempt to make sure that my department is running in a more efficient manner, and that we are utilizing all the cost-saving methods available to our department,” Page said.

Perry Thomas, deputy director of the department’s maintenance division, asked for an increase of $1 per hour for all mechanics and to bring the minimum pay to $15 per hour in the shop division. He also requested to bring the minimum pay to $12 an hour in the traffic division.

In the construction division, Thomas asked for a capital request for use of a bucket truck as well as to bring the minimum pay in the division to $12 an hour.

“In the shop division, there are five employees … and one makes less than $12 per hour,” he said. “In traffic, there is one that I know of that makes less than $12 … and in construction, there may be two.”

Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry said during the workforce reduction, the court lost one full-time position and one part-time position. Because of that, he asked for a 1 percent increase in the personnel services portion of the court’s budget.

“That would guarantee that we’ll be able to bring our base rate of pay for clerks up to $11.50 an hour, which would provide four raises for four different clerks,” he said. “This increase would also provide a raise for a clerk who recently passed the Mississippi Bar and is continuing to work for the city, and it would also provide a raise for one of our long-term employees who is critical to the function of the court but has not received a raise in quite some time.”

The court cut its supplies and expense budget by 8 percent because of the reduction of line items necessitated by reduced income caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the “other services and charges” portion of the budget, Curry has asked for a 2 percent cut.

“The 8 percent in supplies and expenses was a $4,370 reduction, but there’s a $13,000 reduction in services and charges,” he said. “That is basically because we reduced our transportation budget because of the fact that there are no conferences to go to right now.”

Ann Jones, who serves as the city’s chief administrative officer, said overall, there is a requested increase of approximately 7.5 percent for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 over the actual budget projection. She said the increases were due to software purchases in municipal court and a one-time increase in professional services.

The city also is working on converting its landline phones to Voice Over Internet Protocol, hopefully by early next year.

“Some of the advantages of what we’ll be able get on this is organizational integration,” Jones said. “What will happen is that all these phone systems will be integrated, and so our conference calling capacities will be expanded.

“One some of these older systems that we have, you can only have two, maybe three, conference callers to a call. That will be greatly expanded.”