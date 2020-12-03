Everything We Know: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Updates

The staff of The PineBelt NEWS is committed to bringing you timely and accurate reporting regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). Please see below for our latest updates and stories, and share this direct link, www.hubcityspokes.com/coronavirus, with anyone who may be interested in local coverage.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 4:15 p.m.

FLOOD SAFETY EXPO CANCELED

The City of Hattiesburg's Flood Safety Expo, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.

SMALL FARMERS CONFERENCE CANCELED

The Alcorn State University Extension Program announced that the annual Small Farmers Conference, scheduled for April 13-15 in Hattiesburg, has been canceled.

PRCC ATHLETICS UPDATE

Based on developments with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges has announced the suspension of all practices and competition for all sports through March 30.

The NJCAA has already announced the postponement of all championship events until April 20, including the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which was scheduled to start Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas. According to the NJCAA, start dates for all tournaments and championships will continue to follow state and local mandates, restrictions and regulations.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.

SHOWTUNES PERFORMANCE CANCELED

“Showbiz: A Century of Showtunes,” scheduled for Thursday at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been canceled.

The School of Music said “those who have purchased tickets will be emailed … with information on ticket refund.”

GULF WARS CANCELED

Gulf Wars XXIX, scheduled for March 14-22 in Lumberton, has been canceled.

Event organizers said they are following recommendations of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Attendees in need of refunds can contact registrations@gulfwars.org.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

PRCC ATHLETICS UPDATE

Due to developments regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), all national championship events have been postponed, the NJCAA announced Thursday.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

BOY SCOUTS EVENT CANCELED

Following discussions with the University of Southern Mississippi, and as a preventive measure, the Pine Burr Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America postponed the group’s March 13 annual recognition banquet until May 29. All tickets purchased will be honored, according to the group’s social media page. If you have questions, call 601.582.2326.

RESTAURANTS REACT

The Depot in downtown Hattiesburg said, in a Facebook post, that they are “taking measures to make sure our restaurant maintains its record of cleanliness and even more so during these times. We are disinfecting door handles and tables on the hour, every hour and are keeping our current high standards of great employee hygiene.”

According to a Facebook post, Southern Prohibition in downtown Hattiesburg is moving forward with plans for a comedy show Thursday evening and weekend events, including beer releases, a pub crawl and the Hattiesburg Census Kick-Off.

Robert St. John with New South Restaurant Group, which operates six restaurants and two bars in Hattiesburg, said he and his management team are “closely monitoring the current coronavirus situation and are taking anticipatory and defensive measures.” According to St. John, restaurant staff members have “intensified” protocols relating to sanitation efforts. Some of those efforts include a thorough cleaning and sanitization in the front and back of the house; education for team members; strict handwashing guidelines; and ensuring team members adhere to sick leave policies. Additionally, hand sanitizing stations have been installed in the dining rooms and public spaces of St. John’s properties, and all non-dining hard surfaces are being “heavily disinfected multiple times during each shift using hospital-grade sanitizer.”

USA DANCE CHAPTER UPDATE

USA Dance Chapter 6116 in Hattiesburg is continuing with scheduled classes and dances, including Thursday events and a monthly dance Saturday.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 1 p.m.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Updates - March 12, 2020 at 11:55 a.m.

USM UPDATE

Classes at all eight of the state’s public universities – including the University of Southern Mississippi – will “be taught online and via other alternative instructional methods” for the remainder of the spring semester.

Southern Miss will extend spring break through March 27, and classes will resume in their new formats on March 30.

Additionally, events sponsored by USM or hosted in USM facilities with 50 or more attendees are canceled.

USM ATHLETICS UPDATE

Conference USA canceled all spring sport competitions on Thursday morning.

In a release Thursday, the conference said, "effective immediately, all spring sport competition for Conference USA institutions is suspended until further notice."

"The decision was made in an effort to limit the spread of this virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, the Hattiesburg community and all those who attend Southern Miss athletic events."

COVID-19 Updates – March 12, 2020 at 10:45 a.m.

The 3 p.m. information update at William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has been limited to include the media and select university personnel.

According to William Carey officials, the limit was made at the request of the State Department of Health.

Additionally, the City of Hattiesburg has canceled a 10:30 a.m. press conference regarding National Athletic Training Month.

COVID-19 Updates – March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

State health officials announced Wednesday evening the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The case, which is pending final verification from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is in Forrest County. The individual is an adult male who recently traveled to Florida.

According to a press release from the Mississippi State Department of Health, “the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others” following confirmation from the state’s Public Health Laboratory.

The patient was not hospitalized, and state officials are conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus.

Gov. Tate Reeves is “fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response,” said the release.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer, will release additional information and guidelines at an 11 a.m. Thursday press conference in Jackson.

FORREST GENERAL HOSPITAL

• According to their website, a presumptive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Forrest County. The resident was “never a patient at Forrest General Hospital and is self-isolated at home.”

• “(Hospital) administration, leadership team members … and Forrest County Board of Supervisors have been assessing supply and equipment inventory and needs, looking at services such as home health and nursing homes, reviewing possible controlled access plans and many other possible scenarios. Planning and preparedness has been a priority. Forrest Health administration has been continuously meeting with several entities to prepare including state, county and city officials, and local organizations.”

• Hospital officials planned a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss COVID-19.

• Further updates will be posted at forrestgeneral.com.

MERIT HEALTH WESLEY

• According to their website, the hospital “is prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or new viruses” like COVID-19.

• “We are taking proactive steps for the protection of patients, our caregivers and the community and monitoring ongoing updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

• “All patients are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors.”

• Hospital officials say they have a response plan to “protect patients and our staff should it be needed.”

• Further updates will be posted at merithealthwesley.com/covid-19.

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

• University of Southern Mississippi officials have halted all university-sponsored domestic and international travel “regardless of the mode of transportation.”

• Exceptions – such as for student-athlete travel or necessary research – can be issued by a dean, vice president or provost, but the possibility of a 14-day self-isolation requirement exists even for domestic travel.

• Southern Miss officials are strongly recommending against any personal international travel and will keep residence halls open over spring break for on-campus students. Students, faculty and staff are being requested to report any travel – domestic or international – to the university.

• According to their website, “the University’s Emergency Management Team and Moffitt Health Center remain in contact with state public health officials to ensure we are following the latest information, trends and guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, we are following alerts and recommendations from the U.S. Department of State.”

• Students and faculty members who recently returned from travel to South Korea and Europe have been screened for COVID-19 and currently have a “very low risk” for infection status.

• “Nevertheless, they are being assessed regularly to ensure campus and community safety. Nearly all the travelers are near or beyond the incubation period for COVID-19.”

• Further updates will be provided at usm.edu/news.

WILLIAM CAREY UNIVERSITY

• William Carey University officials said they had no public comment regarding their preparations for COVID-19 at this time, but an email sent to alumni said the university had “canceled exchange programs with China and other countries impacted by the virus.”

• The email added that the university “has plans in place to deal with any possible local infection, such as a room to isolate any student who may test positive.”

• Additionally, according to the email, all university trips to countries under CDC Level 2 or CDC Level 3 travel health notices have been canceled, and other planned travel will be carefully monitored.

• In the event of suspected infections, parents will be notified, said the email.

• According to a Facebook post from the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, a match day ceremony for the medical school, set for March 20, has been canceled “…in an effort to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, students.”

• The public is invited to attend a 3 p.m. Thursday information update at the medical school in Hattiesburg. State Department of Health officials, along with faculty members, will present the update.

• Further updates will be provided at wmcarey.edu.

PEARL RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• According to their website, Pearl River Community College “is closely monitoring information” regarding COVID-19. Officials are “making preparations” in case the virus spreads closer to home.

• “PRCC has no known cases of the coronavirus on campus and currently has no students who are studying abroad.”

• Students who experience symptoms should contact the PRCC Health Services office.

• Students, faculty and staff traveling for spring break should remain aware of known locations of the coronavirus.

• Further updates will be provided at prcc.edu/coronavirus.

CITY OF HATTIESBURG

• Mayor Toby Barker convened with external stakeholders in the medical, education and emergency management communities on March 9 to discuss potential impacts and plans related to COVID-19.

• According to a city spokesperson, on March 10, “the City of Hattiesburg’s administrative team issued a memo to employees restricting out-of-town city-sponsored travel for 45 days. This measure is being implemented to lessen the potential impacts of the transmission of coronavirus.”

• Further updates will be provided at hattiesburgms.com/coronavirus.

