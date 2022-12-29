Petal's Distinguished Young Women Program will be held at Petal High School’s Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. Thirteen young women will contend for cash scholarships and other prizes through competition areas of self-expression, fitness, talent, scholastics and a panel interview.

Participants include Hannah Pipkins, Presley Rounsaville, Alexis Morrison, Camdyn Hathorn, Emily Smith, Erin Kreiser, Allyson Cole, Kylie Rhodus, Emily Strickland, Grace Lofton, Gabby Garner, Kaydence Atkins and Kaylyn Cummings.

The young woman named Petal’s 2024 Distinguished Young Woman will go on to compete at the state competition to be held in Meridian, followed by a national competition in Alabama, which is the birthplace of the program.

This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at the door for $10; admission is free for children 5 years and younger. Proceeds from the event go to scholarship awards.

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, Ala., Distinguished Young Women was formerly known as America’s Junior Miss. It is known as the largest and oldest nationwide scholarship program for high school girls. Email petal@distinguishedyw.org for more information.

PARTICIPANT #1 - Kaylyn Cummins

Cummings is a member of the Petal High School Speech and Debate Team, and enjoys helping others through Petal's peer-tutoring program. She is also active in her church’s high school worship team. Following graduation, Cummins plans to pursue a business degree and a psychology degree at an in-state university. She will perform an archery routine for her program talent.

PARTICIPANT #2– Kaydence Atkins

Atkins is a member of Soundsations show choir as well as the PHS Speech and Debate Team. She serves as junior class representative on the PHS Student Council and a Be You anti-drug campaign leader. She aspires to attend Howard University and major in biology to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Her program talent will be a monologue performance.

PARTICIPANT #3- Gabby Garner

Garner is a long-time member of the Petal Speech and debate team. She also volunteers for New Hope Animal Shelter, and she has an active church life at Neely Baptist Church where she helps to organize and participate in the Growing Greene Mission Camp. After high school, Garner hopes to pursue a career in environmental engineering to help protect wildlife and solve problems created by infrastructure. Her program talent will be a monologue-dance performance.

PARTICIPANT #4 – Grace Lofton

Lofton plays the vibraphone in the PHS Band and Indoor Percussion Ensemble, where she is a section leader, and she also performs piano recreationally. She serves the community through Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit Girl Program. After high school, Lofton plans to attend Mississippi State University to pursue a degree in construction science. Her program talent will be a piano performance.

PARTICIPANT #5 - Emily Strickland

Strickland is color guard and winter guard captain for the Petal High School Band. She is also a member of the golf and tennis teams as well as a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church’s youth group. Following graduation, Strickland plans to attend Jones College and pursue a future as a phlebotomist. Her program talent will be a sabre/flag routine.

PARTICIPANT #6 - Kylie Rhodus

Rhodus is active in the Petal High School JROTC Program as first-sergeant of the Panther Battalion, and competes on the Drill and Raider Teams. She is also an active member of Petal-Harvey Baptist Church. After high school, she plans to attend the University of North Georgia and study forensic science. Her program talent will be a drill and ceremony performance.

PARTICIPANT #7 - Allyson Cole

Cole is a member of Petal High School’s Women’s Powerlifting and Speech and Debate teams. She sings, dances and acts in the Soundsations show choir. Cole is currently jointly-enrolled at Pearl River Community College, and after graduation, she hopes to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a career as a polymer engineer. Her program talent will be a vocal performance.

PARTICIPANT #8 – Erin Kreiser

Kreiser plays the French horn in the Petal Wind and is a self-described nature enthusiast and book-lover. After graduation, she plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. Her program talent will be a vocal performance.

PARTICIPANT #9 – Emily Smith

Smith is a dual-enrolled student a PHS and at Pearl River Community College. She also writes for the PHS Speech and Debate team and volunteers through the Petal Ambassador's program. After graduation, Emily hopes to pursue a higher degree in library sciences and history at the University of Southern Mississippi. Her program talent will be a monologue performance.

PARTICIPANT #10 - Camdyn Hathorn

Hathorn is a member of Petal High School’s Speech and Debate Team, the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Beta Club. After high school, she plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in philosophy. Her program talent will be a monologue performance.

PARTICIPANT #11 – Alexis Morrison

Morrison performs with both the PHS Dance Team and Innovations show choir. She also competes as part of the On Your Toes Studio Dance Team. After high school, she plans to attend the University of Mississippi and pursue a career as a speech language pathologist. Her program talent will be a dance performance.

PARTICIPANT #12 – Presley Rounsaville

Rounsaville is a member of the Petal High School Soundsations show choir and member PHS Student Council. Following graduation, she plans to attend Yale University and pursue an undergraduate degree in human biology. Her program talent will be a vocal performance.

PARTICIPANT #13 – Hannah Pipkins

Pipkins is a member of the Petal High School Band, where she competes in both the marching band and the world-class indoor percussion group as pit captain. She is an active member of the Summit Church youth group where she teaches Sunday school classes and volunteers in the church nursery. She has been a Forrest General Spirit Girl for the past three years, serving her community and the surrounding areas. After graduation, Pipkins plans to pursue a degree in computer science at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Her program talent will be a marimba performance.