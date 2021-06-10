Volunteers from all over the community joined together with the United Way of Southeast MS to complete various service projects across the Pine Belt for Day of Action 2019. The pandemic severely impacted the opportunities for 2020, but the 2021 Day of Action is finally here, tomorrow, June 17, 2021.

Learn more or register to participate at https://bit.ly/2Tpvhlb.

Project Locations:

• Domestic Abuse Family Shelter: landscaping for new DAFS educational/transition house.

• Habitat for Humanity: organize and sort items at the Restore Warehouse.

• Edward Street Fellowship Center Food Pantry: repacking bulk food, weeding flower beds, picking blueberries, picking up limbs and decorating grocery bags.

• Edwards Street Fellowship Thrift Store: sorting, organizing and displaying donations.

• RISE: organize and sort items for garage sale.

• R3SM: yard work, landscaping, cleaning and painting front porch at the R3SM Volunteer House.

• Hope Community Collective - Marion County: mowing, weedeating, trash pickup, sorting clothes and hangers, cleaning, moving racks, loading/unloading donations and moving inventory.

• Christian Services: sorting donations from the warehouse.