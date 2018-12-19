Poetry in Print

﻿There’s an angel

at the top

of the tree

It is there

for all to see

A tree adorned with

Christmas lists from

little angels whose names

are in coded numbers

Each list will be chosen

by an angel who

knows the child only

through a sense of love

Angels abide

Angels abound

There are angels

all around

McCloud is an adjunct professor of American history at Rogers State University in Oklahoma. His critically-acclaimed book of poetry, The Smell of the Light, was published earlier this year by Balkan Press. He lives in Pryor, OK.