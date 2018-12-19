Poetry in Print

Poetry in PrintBy BILL MCCLOUD,
- 130 reads
There’s an angel
at the top
of the tree
It is there
for all to see
A tree adorned with
Christmas lists from
little angels whose names
are in coded numbers
Each list will be chosen
by an angel who
knows the child only
through a sense of love
Angels abide
Angels abound
There are angels
all around
McCloud is an adjunct professor of American history at Rogers State University in Oklahoma. His critically-acclaimed book of poetry, The Smell of the Light, was published earlier this year by Balkan Press. He lives in Pryor, OK.