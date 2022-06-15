A groundbreakingceremony for the Columbia, Mississippi Sportsplex will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at R.A. Johnson Drive. The groundbreaking is open to all who would like to attend and celebrate the construction of the sports facility. The Columbia Sportsplex project's rough grading and drainage phase are complete. Beacon Construction LLC of Columbia won the bid for this work and completed the project on time and within budget at approximately $1.1M. Columbia is moving forward with the build-out phase of the project. Codaray Construction of Hattiesburg won the bid for this work at $7M. The facility will be complete in time for the start-up of baseball and softball in April of 2023. The funding for the project comes from a 3% tourism tax approved by city residents in 2018.

Dungan Engineering P.A. of Columbia, Mississippi, designed the facility.

The Complex will feature six fields accommodating soccer and softball. Two of the fields will be used for Jr. High School baseball, and one will be used as a high school field.