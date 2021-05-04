Visitors to the City of Petal’s website will soon see some changes and improvements, as the Petal Board of Aldermen recently voted to approve a service agreement with software company Municode for website design and hosting for www.cityofpetal.com.

Mayor Hal Marx said the decision was made after city officials fielded several complaints regarding how often the current website is updated. Currently, Municode – which is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida – posts documents such as meeting agendas and minutes to the website, but manpower is short in other areas for the site.

“We’re basically just going to turn over our whole website to them, because we’ve had people complain that we don’t update it enough,” Marx said. “Well, we don’t really have the personnel to always be updating the website; we just don’t have anybody who’s a web master or anything like that.

“We’ve been contracting with a computer company, but we’re looking to Municode because they offer more up-to-date and immediate improvements.”

Municode will work to improve the look of the website, as well as accessibility. Currently, Jensen Computer Technologies of Petal handles other aspects of the site, but Municode will take on more full-time duties.

“Jensen is sort of stepping back from some of their local projects,” Marx said. “They’ve done a good job for us over the years, but they’ve changed their focus in recent months.

“So we just need to go in a different direction, with someone who can really put in the time with it.”

City clerk Melissa Martin has been in touch with Municode, and the transition is expected to take place in the very near future.

“They should be ready to go pretty quickly,” Marx said. “I would expect that sometime within the next two or three weeks, that we’ll see some improvement on the website.”

Municode was founded in 1951 by George Langford, a veteran of the United States Army who fought in the invasion of Normandy in 1944. In 1955, Municode became the second direct connection to the Internet – outside of academia – in Leon County, Florida.

Currently, the company does work for more than 4,250 local governments, reaching more than 200 million people. It hosts one of the largest collection of codified law and original ordinances in the country, featuring more than 3,900 local government codes and 190,000 individual ordinances.

“We’ve always tried to keep (the website) as up-to-date as possible, but some people think we don’t do enough,” Marx said. “That’s really because, again, we don’t have the resources that Hattiesburg or some larger cities have. We don’t have people dedicated to just doing that; they have other duties.

“So sometimes things get rushed or put aside, and sometimes you forget to put information on the website. This will help with that, I believe; it’ll get the information out there and it’ll be more user-friendly and more in with today’s technology. So I think it’s going to be a good thing for the city.”