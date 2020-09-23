The City of Hattiesburg has chosen a firm to provide consulting services related to COVID-19 recovery, including grant and disaster services.

During a Sept. 15 special-called meeting of Hattiesburg City Council, council members voted 4-1 to approve Horne, LLC, to provide the services, with Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado providing the only vote against the measure. The primary purpose of the firm will be to provide assistance with funds received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic bill issued across the country in response to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

“The CARES Act money is a difficult situation – you’re not only time-limited, but you’re also governed by special legislation, federally and statewide,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “And so, they’re doing a couple of other states as well. Ensuring compliance, so we don’t have to pay money back later, has got to be the first thing we do.

“The second thing we have to do is take care of testing and making sure we have the resources to keep testing until this pandemic is over. And the third thing is, you have to spend most of it by a certain date. So, having someone who is quarterbacking that process is going to be very valuable to the City of Hattiesburg.”

A Mississippi firm with an office in Hattiesburg and several years of experience providing recovery services, Horne, LLC, will ensure the city complies with all deadlines and policies associated with the CARES Act funding sources. In addition, the firm will work to make sure the federal funding options are maximized to support the city’s continued recovery from the pandemic.

Costs associated with the firm’s hiring are hourly and are dependent on the project team members involved and time spent in regard to the services provided. All costs are reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Two other firms had submitted bids to the city for recovery services: Baker Donelson and Schaus.

“This is not your typical disaster, where you’ve got debris in all the streets and are trying to get everything cleared open,” said Ann Jones, the city’s chief administrative officer. “This is a particular uniqueness, in that there is special legislation that deals specifically with this pandemic disaster.

“In the proposals, the Horne group provided the best expertise to be able to meet that need, so that we would be better able to utilize and leverage our allocation of CARES Act money.”

Horne, LLC, was founded in Laurel in 1962, and the firm provides similar grant management, consulting, accounting and audit services for clients from across the United States.

Currently, the firm is working in Texas and Tennessee to provide end-to-end program management, including consultation on the best use of coronavirus relief funds, determining eligibility, overseeing compliance, providing technology solutions and administering funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Really and truly, the thing that distinguished Horne predominantly was the fact that in their strategies and approach, they were able to outline week by week how we would attack our goals and objectives to accomplish and define what our submission sequence is going to be,” Jones said. “(That way), we can maximize our available allocation that has been made for Hattiesburg.

“This is a very unique disaster – obviously, there is no blueprint for this – but there is special legislation, and Horne brings a unique expertise in their ability to understand how to handle those large-scale legislations.”