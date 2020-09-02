A project nearly two years in the making is now in its beginning phases, as officials from the City of Hattiesburg are pursuing a $1 million grant for Midtown Green, a new park that would be located in an unspecified location in midtown Hattiesburg.

The funds, which would come from a Land and Water Conservation Grant, would be paired with the additional 1-percent sales tax that is collected from Hattiesburg hotels, motels and restaurants for Parks and Recreation Department projects around the city.

“This concept of the city wanting to place a park in the midtown area was probably derived sometime in 2018,” said Sid Gonsoulin, who serves as project manager for the city’s 1-percent parks and recreation programs. “The idea of having a park in midtown evolved from feedback by citizens, and it ended up being part of the 1-cent sales tax projects that the citizens voted on.

“When all the town hall meetings were being held for the 1-cent sales tax project, as to what citizens would want to see in respective areas of the city, a park was a very high priority in the midtown area. There is no park – the closest thing to a park in midtown would be the Thames Elementary walking track, but it doesn’t have all the amenities of a park that a normal recreational park would have.”

Amenities at the 4-acre Midtown Green would include a quarter-mile walking trail, exercise stations, an inclusive playground, pavilion with restrooms, and a stage for outdoor entertainment. Other proposals include a lawn area for activities, a picnic area with tables and grills, parking for 20 guests – including five handicapped spots – two pedestrian entries, security perimeter fencing and a maintenance shop.

The proposed inclusive playground would be developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities.

“An inclusive playground is very important,” Gonsoulin said. “Hattiesburg does not have an inclusive playground as we speak today.”

Although the exact location of the park has not yet been determined, officials are looking in the area of the University Heights neighborhood.

“We’ve got to purchase property, and we’ve got some feelers out, and we’ve identified a couple of (areas) that we believe a park would really fit well in the midtown area,” Gonsoulin said. “We’re looking for a tract of four acres, but we won’t know if we’re successful in purchasing that until sometime probably in early spring of next year.”

Because of the nature of grant applications, city officials are asking residents to give their feedback on the park’s master plan online at https://bit.ly/2YPpaqv.

Visitors to the website can give their thoughts on the product and leave their contact information for an official to reach out about the park.

The grant would be a 50-50 split, meaning the city would cover $500,000 and the grant would cover the remaining half.

“We know that this grant award will not be awarded until March of 2021 if we’re successful in getting it,” Gonsoulin said. “It’s a very, very competitive grant, so you do all you can, and the best you can and try to answer all the questions you can.

“We have a good grant application, but until March 15, I think it is, we won’t know one way or the other.”