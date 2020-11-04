A Hattiesburg Police Citizen Review Board that was proposed at Hattiesburg City Council about four months ago is now a reality, as council members voted unanimously on Nov. 3 to authorize the measure.

The nine-member board will serve as a liaison between the community and the police department, and will provide perspective and feedback to Police Chief Anthony Parker on procedures, training, programs and standards. The board also will provide feedback and recommendations regarding allegations of critical incidents, such as alleged officer-involved incidents of false arrest, false imprisonment, excessive use of force, serious bodily injury, or death.

“Their goals coincide with what I have advocated my whole tenure as police chief, and that is transparency, accountability, and advancing new ideas for Hattiesburg police,” Parker said. “I believe the police department should be responsive to input from the citizens.

“This board will give the average citizen a voice to express their complaints, concerns and ideas to a mutual party, and that’s the most important aspect of this board, is that it is a neutral party. A lot of people have mistrust of police, and this board will help in debunking any misconception, which means it will help bridge the gap in communications between the Hattiesburg Police Department and the community we serve.”

The board – which is made up of retired law enforcement officers, the faith-based community, business leaders and civil rights leaders – will not be involved in any recommendation or appeal related to the disciplinary action of police officers or personnel.

An incident may be reviewed for the purpose of considering any changes to the policies and procedures used in an investigation going forward, but only after Parker has made his decision and when any appeal time to the Civil Service Commission has passed.

“The construction of the board is that it be reflective of diversity in the city of Hattiesburg,” said Ann Jones, the city’s chief administrative officer. “We strive to bring a broad range of perspective and life experiences, as it relates to their actions with law enforcement.

“In the initiation of the board, they would have staggered terms. Ultimately, they would serve a four-year term, which is pretty consistent with most of our boards across the city.”

The board will be allowed to provide recommendations to Parker regarding the needs and the expectations of the community as it relates to the police department.

They are also allowed to provide community members with information about policies and procedures.

However, the City of Hattiesburg does not have the legal authority to create an independent board with subpoena or investigative power without specific statutory authority from the Mississippi Code.

In accordance with the Mississippi Open Meetings Act, meetings of the review board will be open to the public.

There may be occasions when the board will go into executive session as permitted by the act, but it is anticipated that those occasions will be rare.

Mayor Toby Barker said the review board would be different from the Civil Service Commission in that the commission only deals with personnel matters. For example, if disciplinary action were to be taken, the accused could appeal that charge to the commission.

“The civil service also handles promotional testing, and approving to start another academy,” he said in a previous story. “This (review board) would be in specific actions taken."