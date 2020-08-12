Hattiesburg’s Hub City Transit system will be the recipient of a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to improve bus stops by adding sidewalks, pedestrian signals and crosswalks at select locations throughout the city.

The funds, which come from the FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, are expected to enhance safety for Hub City Transit’s riders, increase access to businesses, and attract new customers. The grant, which was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, was procured with the help of Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy-Hyde Smith, along with Congressman Steven Palazzo.

“Access to public transportation is vital to the forward progress of our city, especially with two major universities, a workforce development center, two major health care institutions and a thriving retail sector,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “This grant funding will make significant strides toward expanding pedestrian access to bus stop locations, which will afford more opportunities for Hattiesburgers to use our Hub City Transit.

“I am very appreciative to Senator Hyde-Smith, Senator Wicker and Congressman Palazzo for their support of our community and this funding.”

Hattiesburg’s $1.8 million is part of $464 million in federal grants awarded throughout the country by the FTA.

“This administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this $464 million in federal grants will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” Chao said in a statement.

The Buses and Bus Facilities Program supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses, bus-related facilities and related equipment. The FTA received 282 applications totaling approximately $181 billion in funding requests from 51 states and territories.

Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in a Notice of Funding Opportunity.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access health care, jobs, and other vital services,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”

Hub City Transit operates a fixed-route service that is available to the public for a nominal fare and can be accessed at any Hub City Transit bus stop. All seven of the service’s routes are named by color: Purple Route for Palmers Crossing, Green Route for 4th Street, Blue Route for Hardy Street, Red Route for Country Club, Orange Route for Broadway Drive, Gold Route for the University of Southern Mississippi and Brown Route for Mississippi 42.

The fixed-route service buses run from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Hub City Transit also offers a para-transit service for qualified individuals with mobility impairments who are unable to use the fixed-route service. That service is a demand-responsive, advance reservation, address-to-address and door-to-door service.

Eligible passengers are not required to live within the Hattiesburg city limits to utilize the service, and wheelchair accessible vehicles are available to assist in transporting persons with disabilities. An American with Disabilities Act eligibility application is used to determine eligibility for the para-transit service.