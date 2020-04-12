Cinnamon rolls

I wanted to kick off December with a recipe that can be easily gifted to family and friends. Each recipe this month can be a gift that keeps on giving. These cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing are all things warm, cozy, and Christmas. My children love these cinnamon rolls and my neighbors do too! These cinnamon rolls can be frozen after they have been baked and iced. I love this dough recipe because it involves using the bread machine. Let me show you how I roll!

The Dough Ingredients 1 1/2 cups warm organic whole milk 1-1/2 tsp kosher salt 2 Tablespoons organic butter 4 cups organic bread flour 1-1/2 Tablespoon organic sugar 2 teaspoons active dry yeast Instructions Measure all ingredients into bread pan in the order listed above. Select the "dough" setting on your bread machine and then select "Start." The Filling Ingredients Organic granulated sugar Organic cinnamon 6 Tablespoons organic butter, melted Instructions 1. Remove dough from bread machine and roll into a large rectangle. 2. Pour melted butter onto the dough. 3. Sprinkle dough with sugar and cinnamon. 4. Roll dough into a long roll. 5. Cut rolls out and place on a cookie sheet about 1 inch apart. 6. Allow to rise for 20 minutes before placing them in a 350 degree oven for 18 minutes. The Icing Ingredients 4 Oz. of organic cream cheese 4 Tablespoons organic butter 4 Cups organic powdered sugar 1 Teaspoon Vanilla extract 4 Tablespoons heavy whipping cream Instructions 1. Cream together butter and cream cheese until smooth. 2. Gradually add powdered sugar, cream, and vanilla extract. More cream may be added to get desired consistency. 3. Spread on cinnamon rolls once they are out of the oven. .

Editor’s note: Hanna McCain is a wife and mother of two boys. She writes a weekly food column and is a cookbook author. She also maintains a blog at http://thetriathletemom.blogspot.com/