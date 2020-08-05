Why is change so hard?

As much as I would like to pride myself on being a person who’s always trying new things, I can’t rightfully say that’s how I am in good conscience.

I often get stuck eating at the same restaurants and ordering the same foods I’ve ordered before: creatures of habit, or something like that.

And I’m not just talking about my diet (which needs a changing), but life in general.

The year 2020 has been an eye-opener on so many fronts thus far. We’ve allowed a plague to bring us to our knees and show us that we are mortal. We’ve allowed underlying racism to evolve into a powder-keg that should have never been.

Well, I hope you know what time it is … it’s time for a change.

I’ve been lucky to make a few changes in my life as of late. I recently purchased a new (to me) vehicle.

I was also offered a little promotion through my work that gives me a sense of pride with my job. I am now the digital and features editor of The Pine Belt News, a position that will allow me to use my creativity.

This past weekend I spent some time talking with a friend of mine about life and the world we live in. I have always felt like there is a higher power.

My friend and I talked about fate, energy and positive vibes.

Do you ever feel like our lives are predetermined? Now, I’m not here to start a debate about religion, but I feel like God has a plan.

One of the biggest keys I see to living a meaningful life is to spread positive energy. Be a beacon. Be a safe place. Don’t let toxic energy pull you down.

If you know me, I hope you know me as a positive person who likes to stay optimistic about things. I love to laugh and make people smile. There is something amazing that happens when you bring joy to people’s lives.

Speaking of joy and change, are you familiar with Marie Kondo? My mother told me about her book many years ago.

If you are unfamiliar, Marie Kondo (whose name is now a verb) is a lady who specializes in helping people spark joy in their lives by becoming minimalists and helping them organize their spaces.

Marie Kondo says to get all of your clothes, put them on your bed, and then one by one, hold up an article of clothing, look at it, and ask yourself, “does this piece of clothing spark joy?” If you say yes, you keep it; if you say no, you thank the piece of clothing, and you throw it away.

Coming from a family of potential hoarders, going through my wardrobe is actually the easiest part of the method. It’s the books, pictures and sentimental things that I have a hard time parting way with.

Well, I’m not going go down that road right now, but I referenced this because I want us all to be able to Marie Kondo our lives this year.

I want us to look at what we’re doing in life, our friends, the things we buy into, and ask, “does this spark joy?”

Maybe you’ve already been doing this, but now is better than ever to drop the things in our lives that don’t spark joy.

If it isn’t bringing a positive energy or bringing us happiness, maybe it’s time for a change.

Also, don’t get me wrong, I’m not advocating that everyone go quit their job because "it’s a drain," but quite the opposite. I’d say I’m advocating that you find the job that makes you happy. (Not to get on a tangent, but apparently, we should be encouraging the youth to look at trade schools as an option because skilled jobs are in high demand, but that's a whole other conversation.)

On a totally different note, when we look back at history, the bubonic plague, in its own weird way, gave way for the Renaissance, a period known as “one of the greatest epochs for art, architecture and literature in human history.”

If there’s anything positive to come from this COVID-19 pandemic, I would hope that it could be creativity and love for our neighbors.

Right now, our country is so polarized politically that every little thing becomes an issue. Just asking people to wear a mask for the health and safety of others is a big deal.

Everyone needs to just stop putting people into boxes, stop judging people, stop stereotyping people and learn to love your neighbor. If you claim this is part of your religion, please practice it.

We need to have civilized discussions and not argue in the comments. We need to lift each other up and work to create a community that is loving and compassionate.

Robin S. Sharma is quoted with saying, “change is hardest at the beginning, messiest in the middle and best at the end.”

It starts with change.

Jamie Massengale is digital and features editor of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.