As an American, I’ve been watching the chaos and violence at the U.S. Capitol and I’ve been sick. I’m team Constitution and today was just another step in the peaceful transfer of power — until it wasn’t. I have faith our country and that our form of government will survive this. But for right now, all I can do is pray for our country and the safety of those who are sheltering in place in the U.S. Capitol as violence swirls around them.