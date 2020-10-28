After several months of repairs on the bridge over the Lower Little River on Caney Church Road outside of Lumberton, officials are expecting to reopen that bridge as early as this week.

Lamar County Engineer Don Walker said work on the bridge is complete, and county officials have submitted a request for an additional load rating on the structure.

“That came back (Oct. 22), and after multiple phone calls, the bridge can be reopened, and it can be reopened with no posting,” Walker said at a recent meeting of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors. “However, we do have an active state aid contract on that, so I’ll need to get with the contractor.

“We need to verify some strengths of the last concrete pour on some of the pile bents. So, once (we do that), we’ll be able to open the bridge.”

The bridge was closed in late November on orders from the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction after county officials received information that it was not in compliance with recently set standards. According to a letter from State Aid Engineer Harry Lee James, the bridge pile at the time could not provide adequate structural capacity at two of the bridge’s bents – or girders across the top of the piers – because of a small pile cross-section paired with the unbraced length of approximately 20 feet.

“What it amounts to is that we have a concrete bridge with concrete piling, concrete superstructure, no timber associated with the bridge,” Walker told supervisors in November. “All of the pilings are 12-inch square pilings, which are narrow pilings – we don’t use 12-inch pilings anymore.

“Two bents that were generally in the area of the main channel have a total height of what we refer to as an unbraced link exceeding 20 feet, and that unbraced link is causing these problems for those slender piles. The load rating consultants are required to run their analysis using a specific software program dictated by the Federal Highway Administration, and that program came back and indicated that the bridge should not just be posted – the bridge should be immediately closed.”

Upon receiving that information, supervisors voted to declare an emergency to immediately shut down the concrete bridge, which connects Purvis To Columbia Road with Mississippi 13. The bridge is located just south of Ben Sones Road over the Lower Little River.

To get the bridge back in compliance, officials reinforced each of the bridge’s 24 exposed 12-inch pilings.