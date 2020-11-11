If there is anything that the recent presidential election highlighted, it is that there are vast differences between different regions of our great country.

Just a glance at the electoral map shows the midsection of the USA firmly red and the northeast and west border states firmly blue. Mississippi, traditionally, voted Republican, with 59.7% of our residents casting their ballots for Trump.

California, also keeping with tradition, voted for Joe Biden, with an overwhelming 64.3% of its residents voting blue.

It’s not news that this isn’t the only difference between the Magnolia State and Hollywood.

We know the differences and for many of us that’s why we choose to live here. California’s governor has issued some strict guidelines for Thanksgiving gatherings, and it is interesting to think about what would happen if Gov. Reeves does the same. Here are a few of the rules in California:

No more than three households are permitted, including hosts and guests. (Sorry, Grandma – you didn’t make the cut this year!)

Must be held outside. (I know we are experiencing a thunderstorm. Just lean over your plate and do your best to keep the rain out of the gravy.)

Attendees may briefly go inside to use restrooms if the facilities are frequently sanitized. (All 2-year-olds in attendance must revert to pull-ups until we Clorox the potty!)

Food or beverages must be in single-serve disposable containers. (Here is where we definitely draw the line! We only have one day each year to use the Harvest Gatherings china!)

The Thanksgiving gathering may only be two hours or less. (Ha! We’ve barely put a dent in the relish tray in two hours!)

Singing, chanting and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, a face covering must be worn, including anyone who is leading a song or chant. (Uncle Frank, you know you have to wear your mask if you expect to lead the traditional Thanksgiving chanting this year!)

People who are singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice). (This is so nonsensical that I can’t even bring myself to make fun of it. Exercising? Really? Who are these people?)

Instrumental music is allowed if the musicians maintain at least 6-foot physical distancing. (Aunt Mary, weren’t you in charge of reserving the traditional Thanksgiving band this year?)

Musicians must be from one of the three households. (OK, Aunt Mary, you get a by this year. The last thing we need in 2020 is Cousin Chad’s garage band.)

Playing of wind instruments (any instrument played by the mouth, such as a trumpet or clarinet) is strongly discouraged. (The only rule they have we can truly agree with!)

All kidding aside, this is the same state that encouraged thousands of total strangers to protest together in the streets.

There’s one more reason to be thankful this year: the great state of Mississippi.

We are not perfect, and we have our own problems, but I’ll take us over them any day of the year!

Christina Pierce is the publisher of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.