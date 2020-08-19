One of the youngest songwriters ever signed to a publishing deal with prestigious Sony/ATV, Conor Oberst has been writing music furiously for almost his entire life. What was once just his scrappy bedroom recordings has grown into a full band again. For their 10th record (and first in 10 years), Oberst is joined by a massive ensemble including drummer Jon Theodore, bassist Flea, Nate Walcott, The Watson Twins and more. While the music behind him is huge, bursting with horns and large parts (the sweltering "Mariana Trench"), Oberst's writing remains like it always has, edgy and highly literate. As he quivers over his history ("One And Done") or even our history, "Weeds" secures his place again.

Bright Eyes

Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was (LP/CD)

(Cooking Vinyl/The Orchard)

Josh Turner

Country State of Mind

[CD](MCA Nashville)

Tim McGraw

Here On Earth

[CD](Big Machine)

Here, in a nutshell, is what is wrong with Country music. Josh Turner is blessed with a fantastic basso profundo voice that radiates warmth and just a hint of that roughhewn style of the Old West. Turner has a couple of Platinum albums and a succession of seven Top 3 LPs. So he drums up a tribute to his idols on this album. While Turner does choose well in duetting with John Anderson, Kris Kristofferson, and even skewing younger with Maddie & Tae, Country Radio still plays many of these songs. Still, it is quite fantastic to hear Turner record with Randy Travis, who has not been in a studio in the seven years following a stroke.

Tim McGraw has a storied career. A string of No. 1 singles, sojourns into acting and even the unique honor of a cross-genre duet with Nelly ("Over and Over.") 80 million records later, McGraw keeps making songs that try to sound cavernous and anthemic.

In addition, while they all search for a deeper meaning (which is honorable), songs like the title track try too hard to tell a story with no real narrative threads (its jaunt through time is similar to his classic "Don't Take The Girl."). While a track like "I Called Mama" finds its voice in writing a song for only McGraw to sing for "the blue sky." The best music from McGraw has always been sentimental. "Here On Earth" is another album that runs the gamut of familiarity, which could be comforting to some. However, with so many songs about what it is like to get old, etc. coming from the all-star bench of songwriters, it would be a real change of pace to hear one from McGraw's pen that he sings to blue skies.

GET A JUMP ON RECORD STORE DAY

This year's observance of Record Store Day has been split into three separate days. Call it social distancing if you like. We call it "the more, the merrier." Our first RSD DROP is coming Saturday, August 29th and it promises a plethora of fantastic releases. Here's just a handful to hold on to but hold on tight because the day is coming up FAST.

David Bowie

I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) [LP]

(Parlophone)

Bowie releases are no stranger to RSD. However, with every reissue, the archives spit out another scintillating live set. "The Soul Tour 74" is an awesome feat. It's the Michigan Palace in Detroit Rock City Fall 1974. The "Diamond Dogs" tour was an elaborate stage show that grew a little too heavy over time. So, to lighten things up, Bowie stripped his show down to its bare minimum. Having started recording "Young Americans" at the famous Sigma Sound in Philadelphia, "The Soul Tour" saw the first appearance of several of those tracks as well. His "Plastic Soul" now shortened to "Soul," this is Bowie coming into his own as a live performer with a band that will stay with him at least until the end of the ‘70's.

Billie Eilish

Live at Third Man Records [LP]

(Darkroom/Interscope)

She's a multiple Grammy winner. Her songs appear on the radio and internet and like magic, immediately move into the heaviest rotation. While her stage show is elaborate, one cannot help but listen to "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" without hearing how these crystalline, labyrinthian productions all begin, for the most part, with a simple song traded between Billie and her brother Finneas. In November 2019, Billie and Finneas made a rare appearance at Third Man Records in Nashville. They recorded the acoustic set straight to vinyl, and that record is finally being released.

John Prine

The Atlantic Albums [LP BOX]

(Rhino)

We lost the mythic songwriter, but his songs live on in this elegantly compiled box set of his first four albums. He was a humble postman who worked on jeeps in Germany. Given that point of view, Prine was witty and wise beyond his years. Some would say he was playing Folk music ten years too late. He would only write what he knew. "John Prine" lives on as a testament to THE singer/songwriter. "Diamonds in The Rough" introduces Bluegrass in his fervent imagination. "Sweet Revenge" is an indicator of his maturation. "Common Sense" is the last, best try at commercial success only to drain Prine to almost give it all up. Fortunately, he did not and fortunately these four classics will be back in print for a limited time.

Mik Davis is the record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.