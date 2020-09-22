JACKSON— Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith today announced his intention to call a State Executive Committee meeting to elect a new chairman of the MSGOP.

“All Republicans should be grateful for Lucien Smith’s steady stewardship of the party,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “He has been a great chairman, and will continue to be an important figure in Mississippi.”

“Serving as Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party has been the greatest honor of my professional life and I am proud of what we have achieved,” Lucien Smith said. “In the last election, thanks to the hard work of party activists and staff across the state, for the first time ever Republicans swept all eight statewide offices, reclaimed the Public Service Commission, and achieved a supermajority in the Senate to match the supermajority in the House. The Republican Party is as strong as it has ever been in Mississippi, and the state is better for it. After three years in this role, I believe it is time for a new Chairman. I appreciate the confidence of the Governor and the Committee as we have gone through the county, state, and national convention processes.

“At our fall State Committee meeting, I intend to call an election for Chairman and intend to support Frank Bordeaux for the role,” Smith said. “Frank is a friend and a strong Republican. I’m confident the party will continue to prosper under his leadership. Although I will no longer be leading the party, I will remain engaged in the fight to advance conservative ideas to help Mississippi flourish.”

“I support Frank Bordeaux, and believe that if the Committee chooses to elect him that he will do an excellent job growing the Republican Party,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “His work ethic, integrity, and conservative credentials are unmatched.”