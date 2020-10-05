The Mississippi Department of Public Safety's "Skip The Line" program is now available statewide.

The program includes several components to reduce customer wait times when visiting Driver Service Bureaus.

• Online Appointment System: Customers can schedule an appointment online by visiting https://telegov.egov.com/dps. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.

• Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all troop locations prior to arriving by visiting https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/live-feeds.

• Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: All firearm permit renewal applications will be processed by mail. This will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online at https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/Firearms/Home.

• Removal of Alphabet Schedule: All services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.