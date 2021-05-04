In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week, to pay recognition to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

That tradition continues in Hattiesburg this week, as Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation on May 10 setting activities for Police Week in the Hub City. The events honor the six Hattiesburg police officers who have been slain on duty: Patrolman M.W. Vinson Jr. (1952), Patrolman Jessie James Everett (1952), Sergeant David Hue Anthony Sr. (1973), Sergeant Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Sherrill (1984), Patrolman Benjamin Joseph Deen (2015) and Patrolman Liquori Terja Tate (2015).

“We carry on (Police Week) in recognition and remembrance as a demonstration of honor and respect for the sacrifices of our law enforcement officers,” Barker said while issuing the proclamation at the Hattiesburg Police Department on Klondyke Street. “The officers of the Hattiesburg Police Department play an essential role in safeguarding the City of Hattiesburg … and it is important for all to recognize and understand the responsibilities, hazards and sacrifices police officers bear each day.

“Since the first recorded death in 1786, more than 22,600 law enforcement officers in the United States have made the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty, including six members of the Hattiesburg Police Department. The names of these dedicated public servants are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Mississippi Fallen Officers Memorial in Jackson, Mississippi.”

The events of Police Week kicked off on May 9 with a Day of Remembrance held on the sixth anniversary of the deaths of Deen and Tate. All flags were lowered to half-staff throughout the city, and will remain so all week, to remember all the fallen officers.

On May 13, residents across the city are encouraged to wear blue or place a blue ribbon on their homes to honor the officers. In addition, from noon-4 p.m. May 14, Vitalant Blood Services will set up a donation bus in the parking lot of the Hattiesburg Train Depot for anyone interested in donating blood.

To register for the blood drive, visit https://bit.ly/policeweekblooddrive.

Facebook members also can add the Police Week banner to their profile picture by visiting http://bit.ly/hburgpoliceweekframe.

“We encourage all of our citizens this week to thank an officer for their service, for the potential danger they face, for their families that deal with that and bear that with them,” Barker said. “Most importantly, we need to remember the very painful anniversary of May 9, 2015. Thank you to our officers: thank you for your service.”