With Hattiesburg’s current mask mandate set to expire at 5 p.m. May 15, Mayor Toby Barker is encouraging all residents to take the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccines before that date approaches.

In a video address on May 3, Barker said that hundreds of first-dose vaccination appointments go unfulfilled every day, which is concerning because every Mississippian over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive a vaccine. According to numbers provided by city officials, only 15,654 (21 percent) of Forrest County residents are fully vaccinated, while 19,720 (31 percent) of Lamar County residents have been fully vaccinated.

“The fact that we have seen our hospitalization numbers continue to drop and get to the point where they’re in the high double digits and low single digits, is a positive development,” Barker said. “However, we can do better, if more of us will go and encourage our neighbors and friends to get their vaccines as well.

“On May 15, if hospitalization numbers are still low and active case numbers are still low, we’re going to phase out that mask requirement. We’re on track to do that, but we know there is still a large portion of both Forrest and Lamar counties who have not received their vaccine yet, so I encourage you to do that before this mask order expires.”

Hattiesburg’s mask mandate has been in place since the early days of the pandemic, along with Gov. Tate Reeves’ statewide mandate. Barker extended the city’s mandate to May 15 even after Reeves lifted it statewide, in part to give students from the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University time to graduate and receive their vaccines.

“For a while there, we kept the mask order because there was so much demand that there weren’t a lot of open appointments,” Barker said. “Well, that’s not the case anymore.

“So really, this is your opportunity, if you haven’t received the vaccine, to go ahead and get it before that mask order expires.”

Current vaccine sites and registration links to those include Lake Terrace Convention Center (www.covidvaccine.umc.edu), Hattiesburg Clinic/Forrest General (www.iris.hattiesburgclinic.com), Walmart (www.walmart.com/cp/1228302), and Winn-Dixie (www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine).

“Lots of places have the vaccine now,” Barker said. “Hundreds of first-dose appointments go unfilled, so please do your part.

“Do your part not only for yourself, but for your family and those around you, and get your vaccine.”

As of May 3, Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley had 11 COVID-positive hospitalizations, with zero pending test results. There were three COVID-positive ICU utilizations, with zero pending test results.

That same date saw three new cases in Forrest County and three new cases in Lamar County, for a total of six in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area. In total, Forrest County has seen 7,629 cases while Lamar County has seen 6,200, for a total of 13,829 in the metro area.

Statewide, 500 new cases were reported, with eight new deaths. Since the pandemic began, Forrest County has reported 150 COVI-related deaths; Lamar County has reported 86.