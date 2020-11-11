The Hattiesburg Arts Council will host their annual Emerging Artists exhibit from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center, and this year’s event will include a book signing by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Ted Jackson.

The exhibit will feature numerous works of art by young artists throughout the Pine Belt and will also feature works by high school students from five different schools.

Rebekah Stark Johnson, executive director of the arts council, said this year’s event saw a large response of entries.

“We had an overwhelming response to the call for artists this year,” Johnson said. “I think it’s just proof that during (the COVID-19 pandemic) there is a lot of creative energy from our artists here in Hattiesburg and the surrounding areas.”

Johnson said the exhibit gives artists who don’t regularly get to show off their art an opportunity to present their work.

She also stated that she is excited with the amount of high schools that are being represented.

“We have five high school art programs represented, so each teacher gets to bring five pieces or so of some works by their best students,” Johnson said. “One teacher said that teaching virtually can be a little challenging, but this event gives the students something to work for; it’s something that always encourages their art.”

The arts council is also inviting the public to meet and greet Jackson, the author of “You Ought to Do a Story About Me: Addiction, an Unlikely Friendship and the Endless Quest for Redemption.”

Jackson’s book, published in August, has gained national attention for its compelling behind-the-scenes look at NFL success and its aftermath.

In 1990, while covering a story about homelessness for the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Jackson encountered a drug addict sleeping under a bridge.

After snapping a photo, the homeless stranger looked Jackson in the eye and said, “You ought to do a story about me.”

When Jackson asked him why, he was stunned by the answer, “…because I’ve played in three Super Bowls.”

The book chronicles the transformative friendship between Jackson and fallen-from-grace NFL player Jackie Wallace.

“That’s how the book starts, basically,” Jackson said. “It's about our 30-year relationship, his drug addiction and his trying so hard to redeem himself after losing everything and after being such a huge star in the NFL.”

Wallace played for the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Colts and Los Angeles Rams from 1974 through 1979.

Jackson said the story discusses Wallace’s numerous drug and medical issues – including chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain condition associated with repeated blows to the head – but is ultimately a story about friendship.

“The book goes into some depth about what it’s like to be addicted and how hard Jackie tried to get off drugs,” Jackson said. “It goes into CTE … you know, the concussions from football in the NFL days, and obviously goes into homelessness and racial issues, but mostly, it goes into friendship.”

Jackson will sign books at the cultural center during the exhibit and then from 5-7 p.m. at Oddfellows Gallery in downtown Hattiesburg.