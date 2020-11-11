When the first case of COVID-19 arrived in Forrest County on March 13, it brought along with it uncertainty – whether the coronavirus was here to stay, what effect it would have on people and the economy, and what measures would need to be taken in the months to follow.

Eight months later – with a total of 5,815 confirmed cases and 128 deaths in Forrest and Lamar counties – that uncertainty still remains while residents attempt to find a “functional normal” to protect themselves and each other while resuming activities that were once routine.

“I knew when the situation was beginning to take shape and the realities were setting in, in terms of how this would affect life and livelihood, that there would be hard decisions,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “It's hard fathoming that 128 people that would have been here, almost certainly, are not with us now; that’s a hard thing to ever come to grips with and be okay with.

“Those are the numbers we look at every day, and we come and go and rise and fall in these spurts, and I think we’re in this for quite some time. I’ll never be okay with one of our citizens dying.”

As of Nov. 10, the Hattiesburg-area health care community – which includes Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Hattiesburg Clinic, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative and the Moffit Health Center at the University of Southern Mississippi – saw 55 individuals in the hospital with 22 of those in the intensive care unit.

In terms of “inside 14 day” cases – which is where officials look at the number of people who have received a positive test result in the last 14 days to determine a rough number of active cases – Forrest County saw 199 cases while Lamar County saw 231.

Four new deaths were reported overnight, including one in Forrest County and three in Lamar County.

Although this news may be grim, those numbers are slightly below projections previously offered by health officials.

“I’m pleased that we avoided another July-like escalation, when all signs in early October pointed to us going that direction,” Barker said. “I think people have incorporated masks into their everyday lives, and I feel like most everyone – while they are, to some degree, experiencing some level of pandemic fatigue – are still mindful of the risk that’s out there. I hope that we can summon some extra mental stamina to get through the holidays and keep going until we have a vaccine or a therapeutic.”

The goals for the Hattiesburg community have been the same since the onset of the pandemic: protect the vulnerable population, prevent the overrun of the health care system and prioritize public health while giving the private sector the space to continue operating.

“Some weeks we do better at those than others,” Barker said. “But that’s where we are.”

As far as the future goes, there is some encouragement and positivity. Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, who serves as faculty physician and program director at the Forrest General Hospital family medicine residency program, recently announced that there is data from a late-stage analysis of a vaccine trial with Pfizer that is 99% effective.

“That is in line with some of our better vaccines, especially when you compare it with a flu vaccine, which is only about 50% effective,” Barker said. “So, the prospect of getting 25 million Americans a vaccine by year’s end, that’s very encouraging.

“I think it also, however, points to the reality that a widespread vaccine will probably be arriving in summer of next year, hopefully. That points to that necessity for us to do those common-sense things to protect ourselves and protect the vulnerable, which are wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large crowds. If people consistently do that, as tough as it is sometimes, we can go back to things like Live At 5 and some of the other events that we always look forward to every year.”

Barker said he would like to try some version of a Christmas tree lighting as well as some type of New Year’s Eve ball drop.

“It depends on the extent to which people are willing to cooperate with us in taking just some basic precautions, when it comes to how we act in public spaces,” Barker said. “I think we are in masks for the foreseeable future, and I think COVID is going to be part of our reality into next year.”