The Pinebelt Foundation began as a dream 23 years ago. In 1997, a team of inspired young community leaders – Andy Leslie, Andy Mercier, Julie Breakstone, Larry McMahan, Vicki Copeland and Wanda Simpson – completed an Area Development Partnership project by forming a community foundation. Neither this community, nor the leaders who conceptualized the Foundation, could have known the extensive and lasting impact their early work would make on the Pine Belt.

I have the honor of serving as executive director of the Pinebelt Foundation, an organization that has now distributed $17 million to area schools, churches, nonprofits and other charitable efforts over 23-plus years. This success would not have been possible without the early work of those leaders. It would also not be possible without the generosity of thousands of donors who believe in our vision of an organization that is both a conduit for accomplishing your charitable dreams and grows permanent endowed funds that will benefit generations to come. We are not in competition with area charities – 99 percent of funds given to us flow through the Foundation, not to the Foundation – we are working with them to secure resources for the next 23 years.

The Foundation continues to make a difference in our community, including during the challenges presented by 2020. The first year in which the Foundation provided more than $1 million to Pine Belt charities was 2013, and in 2019, that number exceeded $2.4 million. In addition, assets under the Pinebelt Foundation’s management exceeded $8.6 million in 2019, double the number from 2015 and up from $5.8 million in 2018.

More immediate impacts can be seen in our current management of more than $250,000 in disaster relief funding in three counties after powerful tornadoes devasted portions of Jefferson Davis County, Covington County and Jones County. The Pinebelt Foundation has also spearheaded the community-wide effort that provides reading tutors to Hattiesburg Public School District elementary schools. More than $60,000 was raised for the America Reads Fund that supported eight full-time reading tutors across four elementary schools. In all, 5,500 hours of tutoring results in 64 percent of participating students improving at least one letter grade.

In addition, as the global pandemic wreaked havoc in every area of life in 2020, the Pinebelt Foundation answered the unexpected call to step into the gap and ensure that local charities had access to desperately needed funding through the CARES Act. More than $830,000 has been made available to charities through the MS Cares for Nonprofits and Food Pantries grants. The Foundation is managing these grants and distributing these funds through the end of the year.

The Pinebelt Foundation is also charting an even bolder course for 2021 and beyond, one that we believe is as ambitious as the original vision. And this year promises to offer a unique convergence of opportunities for our community foundation. Our future looks brighter thanks to the Mapp Family Foundation, which has pledged up to $200,000 this year to the Foundation’s operational endowment as part of a challenge match campaign. In 2021, your gifts as part of the TIMES2 campaign will help us make sure we do not leave a single dollar of this match unclaimed.

As a result, your gift to the Pinebelt Foundation operational endowment will be doubled in 2021, and if it is $1,000 or more, may also be eligible for the Endow Mississippi tax credit.

I again thank you for your support of the Pinebelt Foundation over the past 23 years. Your generosity has made a difference in this community, and the Foundation promises to continue making a charitable impact on our community for years to come.

Mike Dixon is the executive director of the Pinebelt Foundation. For more information about the Foundation, visit PinebeltFoundation.org.