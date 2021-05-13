After more than a year of searching for a new director to helm up the Sumrall Main Street Association, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen has found its person in Sabreya Delancey.

In her new role, Delancey – who was approved by the board and began the position about a month ago – will be tasked with guiding the continuing growth in Sumrall, particularly in the downtown area. She takes over for former director Bethy Aycox, who resigned in March 2020 to take a job with another organization.

“I went to high school here, then I moved away for a bit, and I’ve been back for a few years now,” Delancey said. “So getting into the town and being able to do something to promote healthy growth is really exciting for me.

“For me personally, it’s just seeing new businesses that are already emerging, and wanting to continue that. I just want to be a part of that growth.”

In fact, Delancey will actually have a dual role: in addition to her new position as director of the Sumrall Main Street Association, she will also serve as director of the Sumrall Parks and Recreation Department, a position the city has never featured. The board of aldermen chose that option rather than to create two part-time positions – one to lead the association and another to lead the recreation department.

“The main things for (the association) will be promoting the town, doing economic revitalization of the town,” Delancey said. “I’ll work with the Historic Preservation Committee and just promote tourism to Sumrall.”

As the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Delancey will oversee the growing sports complex off of Mississippi 42. The city recently purchased approximately 20 acres of land adjacent to the soccer fields there, which will soon feature another soccer field and new tennis courts.

Sen. Joey Fillingane of Sumrall had previously helped secure funding for work at the Sumrall Sports Complex under two initiatives: $500,000 through the BP Settlement Bill and $2 million from Senate Bill 3065.

The $500,000 is part of $70 million distributed statewide as part of a BP settlement.

That bill – formally known as Senate Bill 2002 – was the result of Mississippi’s lawsuit against the oil giant for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in which 210 million gallons of oil were spilled into the Gulf of Mexico.

“I hope that’s going to bring in lots of opportunities for tournaments and things that we’ve already outsourced into other towns before, that now we can do here in our town,” Delancey said. “So it’ll bring people into Sumrall, shopping at our businesses, eating at our restaurants, and it’ll do a lot for our community.

“And we do have a town park that we’re ready to renovate, and we’ve also got a lot of green space in the town where we’re doing a huge beautification project to make everything look better for the tourism we’ll have coming in.”

Delancey attended Jones County Junior College before attending Full Sail University for an art degree. She has a background in marketing and is a member of the Lions Club in Sumrall, as well as a former member of the Hattiesburg Jaycees.

“I’ve just always been a volunteer,” she said. “This was kind of the next step up from those volunteer positions, is doing the same type of thing, but from the municipal side of things.”